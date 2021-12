The Final Fantasy XIV Online expansion, Endwalker, has arrived and will be available to early access players on December 3 and then available to everyone else who buys the expansion on December 7. If you did not preorder the game or provide the early access information for Endwalker, you would not be able to access the content before December 7. After buying it, where do you go in the Endwalker expansion in Final Fantasy XIV Online?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO