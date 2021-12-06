ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Nashville Mom Arrested for Bringing A Loaded Gun Into Middle School During A Fight

By Jeroslyn Johnson
Black Enterprise
Black Enterprise
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

On Thursday, a mother was taken into police custody for bringing a loaded gun inside of a middle school during a fight between two students. Barquita Williams, 38, was waiting outside of East Nashville Magnet Middle School when she and other parents heard a fight was taking place, WSMV reports. Two...

www.blackenterprise.com

