Nashville Mom Arrested for Bringing A Loaded Gun Into Middle School During A Fight

When a teacher at the Earlsboro Elementary school in Oklahoma complained of stomach problems, cafeteria worker Sarah Dailey said she had just the remedy. The 40-year-old baked cookies using her own THC butter concoction and brought them to school for the teacher and another. When one of the teachers fell ill after eating the treats, the other teacher went to the school officials. Dailey told investigators the teachers were supposed to take them home to enjoy, not consume them on school property, according to local media. She was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. “What if a child would’ve gotten ahold of that?” Earlsboro Police Department spokesman Lt. Travis Sullivan told KFOR News. “Guess she was trying to help them out. In turn, one got sick and had to go home for the day, and the second one found out and she got sick.”

EDUCATION ・ 3 DAYS AGO