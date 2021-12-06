ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jack in the Box Is Buying Del Taco

By Janae Price
Thrillist
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJack in the Box will acquire Del Taco in a new deal that is aimed at helping the two West Coast-based companies expand. The deal, according to Del Taco’s acquisition summary, which was released Monday, is valued at $575 million. In the summary,...

Seekingalpha.com

Jack in the Box gains after Deutsche Bank sees growth track through Del Taco

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) tracks higher in early trading after Deutsche Bank upgrades the restaurant stock to a Buy rating from Hold. Analyst Brian Mullern: "While it is a very distant second to Taco Bell, it is second in an attractive QSR category nonetheless; and we note that stand alone TACO has previously communicated to investors a plan to achieve ~5% net unit growth in its Fiscal 2023, which we bring up only to make the point that its strategy is already similar to JACK in this very important way. While the share price reaction today was negative today (down ~4.1% upon close, and more than that earlier in the day), we like this deal for JACK and are supporters of both the financial and strategic decision, and we like the strategic angle in particular."
EatThis

One of America's Largest Burger Chains Just Bought This Major Mexican Brand

America's fourth-largest burger chain is joining forces with a popular taco chain in an effort to form a bigger and more powerful fast-food entity. Jack In the Box, which once upon a time owned Qdoba, has announced that it will be purchasing another Mexican fast-casual: Del Taco. The $575 million dollar deal is expected to be completed sometime in the first quarter of 2022. The move will make the Jack-Del Taco empire span some 2,800 locations across 25 states, according to QSR Magazine. It will also make both brands more competitive in their respective categories: Jack In the Box going up against McDonald's, Wendy's, and Burger King, and Del Taco against the likes of Taco Bell and Chipotle.
Popculture

Jack in the Box Buying Fast-Food Chain for $575 Million

A tectonic shift is coming in the fast-food industry. Jack in the Box is buying Del Taco, according to a report by CNBC, merging two beloved chains into one big company. Both hope to benefit from shared resources and greater scale. Jack in the Box will pay about $575 million...
Mashed

Jack In The Box Now Owns This Fan-Favorite Taco Restaurant

A few years ago, fast food chain Jack in the Box looked like it had hit serious financial trouble. According to Nation's Restaurant News, the company took itself off the market back in 2019 and had to restructure in order to stay profitable. The brand's strength comes from its diversified menu, which boasts egg rolls, burritos, burgers, bacon cheddar potato wedges, and mozzarella sticks, as well as its eclecticism (via Mental Itch). Thanks to a recent business acquisition, Jack in the Box has not only proven they have pulled themself out of their 2019 financial woes, but that they have taken one step towards consolidating their brand identity.
