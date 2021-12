Jets quarterback Zach Wilson returned after four games on the shelf with a knee injury and he ran for a touchdown to help the team to a 21-14 win over the Texans. Wilson opened the game 1-of-7 with a bad interception when tried a shovel pass under pressure in the first quarter and saw it bounce off the back of unwitting target Ty Johnson. That miscue helped the Texans open a 14-3 lead, but Wilson went 5-of-5 on a touchdown drive before halftime and then put the Jets up for good in the third quarter.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO