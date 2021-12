Mike Ableson, Arrival Automotive CEO, joined Cheddar to talk about expansion plans for the electric vehicle manufacturer. The UK-based automaker is set to open a new $11.5 million battery plant in Charlotte, N.C., its fourth factory announced for the U.S., in an effort to ramp up production. He noted that the industry is recognizing the improved benefit of producing electric vehicle batteries in-house rather than outsourcing. Ableson also talked about plans to develop an electric-powered transit bus and a last-mile delivery truck.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO