Halliburton: Global Oil Scarcity Is On The Horizon

Fears of another coronavirus outbreak, lockdowns, and the emergence of the Omicron variant in South Africa has caused the price of crude oil to plunge. Since then, prices have been extremely choppy as conflicting news emerges regarding OPEC’s plans to grow petroleum production and how the progress of the global economic recovery weighs on energy markets. There is also the threat posed by the U.S., South Korea, China, and India contemplating their strategic oil reserves to combat higher crude oil prices which are responsible for an unanticipated sharp spike in inflation that is threatening their economic rebounds. While the international benchmark Brent price is up by 49% since the start of 2021 it has lost more than 12% since its late October peak. This sharp decline along with choppy prices and an uncertain outlook has had a marked impact on the performance of emerging market currencies which are tied to the price of crude oil. Among the hardest hit is the Colombian peso, which has slumped by 12% since the start of 2021 and lost 4% alone since oil prices peaked in late October.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 19 HOURS AGO