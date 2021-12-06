ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Halliburton: Global Oil Scarcity Is On The Horizon

By Julianne Geiger
OilPrice.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe lack of investments into the oil industry is steering the world toward scarcity, one of the world’s largest oilfield service providers warned on Monday. A global oil scarcity is on the horizon, the U.S. oilfield service provider said, after seven years of underinvestment after oil prices slide from their $100...

oilprice.com

Comments / 0

Related
OilPrice.com

Russia Says OPEC+ Deal Brings Investment Back To Oil Industry

The OPEC+ interventions on the market in recent years have helped the oil industry to see the beginning of the return of confidence and investments, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told Russian TV channel Rossiya 24 in an interview on Friday. “We positively assess the joint actions since 2016....
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

How Volatile Oil Prices Could Spark Conflict In South America

Fears of another coronavirus outbreak, lockdowns, and the emergence of the Omicron variant in South Africa has caused the price of crude oil to plunge. Since then, prices have been extremely choppy as conflicting news emerges regarding OPEC’s plans to grow petroleum production and how the progress of the global economic recovery weighs on energy markets. There is also the threat posed by the U.S., South Korea, China, and India contemplating their strategic oil reserves to combat higher crude oil prices which are responsible for an unanticipated sharp spike in inflation that is threatening their economic rebounds. While the international benchmark Brent price is up by 49% since the start of 2021 it has lost more than 12% since its late October peak. This sharp decline along with choppy prices and an uncertain outlook has had a marked impact on the performance of emerging market currencies which are tied to the price of crude oil. Among the hardest hit is the Colombian peso, which has slumped by 12% since the start of 2021 and lost 4% alone since oil prices peaked in late October.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

U.S. Rig Count Ticks Higher On Crude Price Recovery

The number of active drilling rigs in the United States this week rose by 7, according to Baker Hughes. The total rig count rose to 576—a figure that is 238 up from this time last year. Active rigs are still hundreds less than the 790 active rigs that were drilling in the pre-covid world.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Industry#Oil Companies#Oil And Gas#Bloomberg#Oilandgasjobsearch Com#Esg#Oilprice Com
OilPrice.com

Report: U.S. Oil Export Ban Not On The Table

The U.S. administration is not considering a ban on crude oil exports as a means of bringing down retail fuel prices, Reuters has reported, citing an unnamed source familiar with the thinking at the White House. While the report lacks any further details, it might be an indication that the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Natural Gas Producers Hit Back At Hypocritical Opponents

The U.S. natural gas industry has come under fire for its rising investment and production, with government officials and others wanting to see renewable investment instead. The natural gas industry has responded to these claims by claiming it has the potential to reduce far more emissions far more quickly than renewable energy does.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Baker Hughes reports a weekly increase in U.S. oil-drilling rigs

Baker Hughes on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil rose by four to 471 this week. The rig count was unchanged in the previous week, Baker Hughes data show. The total active U.S. rig count, which includes those drilling for natural gas, also climbed by seven to 576, according to Baker Hughes. Oil prices continued to trade higher in Friday dealings, with January West Texas Intermediate crude up 54 cents, or 0.8%, at $71.48 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
OilPrice.com

2 Commodities To Beat Oil In 2022

The rally in energy commodities has calmed down somewhat at the end of 2021, but base metal prices remain stubbornly high. According to the analysts, prices for copper, nickel, cobalt, and lithium could reach historical peaks for an unprecedented, sustained period. In a net-zero emissions scenario, the metals demand boom...
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices settle at 2-week high as omicron fears ease

U.S. oil prices mark their highest settlement in two weeks Wednesday, continuing to find support from news suggesting that the omicron variant of the coronavirus may not disrupt economies as much as feared. Prices briefly turn lower in the wake of data showing a modest weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies and bigger-than-expected climb in product inventories.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Top Executive In U.S. Shale Is Worried Oil Prices Could Go To $100

After half a decade of U.S. oil drillers underinvesting in projects and returning money to shareholders, it could take years to resume pre-pandemic production levels that could further roil oil markets for years to come. "I'm worried that it may get too high, above $100 (per barrel)," according to Scott...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Are Worker Bonuses Coming Back To The U.S. Oil Industry?

The price of WTI has recovered 60% to $72.60 from just $45.52 a year ago. And such gains in oil prices could spark a resurgence in oil worker bonuses just in time for the holidays. In fact, one company, Devon Energy Corp, has already reinstituted worker bonuses. Devon oil workers—all...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

OPEC Chief Warns Against Cutting Investment In Oil And Gas

Cutting investments in oil and gas production is misguided, said the secretary-general of OPEC Mohammed Barkindo at the World Petroleum Congress. "If the necessary investments are not met, it could have knock on implications and leave long-term scars, particularly for security of supply – affecting not only producers but consumers too," the official said, as quoted by Reuters.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

OPEC official hits at 'misguided' efforts to pare oil and gas

HOUSTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Attempts to cut investment in oil and gas to combat climate change are "midguided," OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo told an energy conference on Wednesday, arguing that producers have a critical role to play during the transition to cleaner fuels. Speaking at the World Petroleum...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fortune

BlackRock finds there’s room for a $15.5 billion Aramco gas pipeline in its climate pledge

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. BlackRock and its chief executive, Larry Fink, made waves two years ago when he pledged to put climate change at the center of the firm’s investment strategy—and a year later, told CEOs to get serious on net-zero targets or face the consequences. Now, the financial giant is leading an investor group taking a large minority stake in Saudi Aramco’s gas pipeline network—and sees no contradiction.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Business Insider

The CEO of the world's largest oil producer said the oil industry must play a role in energy transition to avoid 'energy insecurity, rampant inflation, and social unrest'

Energy prices have risen rapidly this year on the back of the global economic recovery. The world's largest oil producer has warned of runaway inflation and social unrest should investment in fossil fuels taper off too quickly in the world's transition to green energy. Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser made...
HOUSTON, TX
freightwaves.com

Raw component costs send diesel exhaust fluid prices soaring

(Correction: Noting that the DEF regulation was implemented in 2010, substituting for a specific model year requiring DEF use.) A lengthy series of events has come together to drive the price of diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) higher, a trend that recently took another jolt higher in the spot market. The...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
jwnenergy.com

Baker Hughes CEO sees ample oil supply in rebuke to Halliburton

A day after Halliburton Co. warned of an imminent oil shortage, larger oilfield rival Baker Hughes Co. offered a sunnier outlook. “We don’t see a shortage at the moment,” Lorenzo Simonelli, chief executive officer at the world’s No. 2 oilfield contractor, said Tuesday in an interview at the World Petroleum Congress in Houston. “We’ll see how the demand continues to improve, but I do see countries such as Saudi Arabia and also UAE having the ability to increase their production.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Oil Prices Steady On Minor Crude Draw, Products Build

Crude oil prices stabilized on Wednesday morning after the Energy Information Administration reported an inventory draw of 0.2 million barrels for the week to December 3. The report comes a day after the American Petroleum Institute surprised markets with an estimated crude oil inventory draw of over 3 million barrels that helped push prices higher.
TRAFFIC
OilPrice.com

Surprise Crude Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

This week, the American Petroleum Institute (API) estimated the inventory draw for crude oil to be 3.089 million barrels. U.S. crude inventories have shed some 60 million barrels since the beginning of the year. Analyst expectations for the week were for a build of 2.093-million barrels for the week. In...
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy