Is Verdansk ever coming back to Call of Duty: Warzone? This is one of the most popular questions on everyone’s mind ever since the new map announcement. Now Caldera, along with Season 1 for Call of Duty Vanguard and Call of Duty Warzone, has arrived in the game, bringing in brand new weapons, modes, combat vehicles, to name a few. While a new map will surely attract both new and old players, many wonder whether Activision will ever bring back the fan-favorite Verdansk map to Call of Duty: Warzone or not.

