ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Racism: Black minister 'mistaken for restaurant staff'

By Long Reads
BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of Wales' most senior politicians said he is often asked if he is a member of staff in restaurants, because he is black. "If I were a white man relatively smartly dressed going to a place like that, that isn't what people would ask," said Vaughan Gething. The...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 36

RightMeow
3d ago

I've been mistaken as a maintenance guy at work, who gives a sh##? they probably bust their butts more than I do, so I take it as a compliment. Check your egos at the door, folks!😉

Reply(2)
9
Shakonda lecion
3d ago

and! how many of us have went into Walmart and asked another customer if they work there?! I asked 1 of my neighbors if he was the maintainence man because he had a tool belt on... racism exists DONT DENY IT! But some of this is reaching and doing too much!... You'll, ALL OF YOU! are giving me headaches! Just take unconsideration of what's being said, apply it to the best of your ability, and treat others with same respect you expect to receive, DAMMN!

Reply
6
maryghump
3d ago

So what. I've been in businesses before and asked if i work there. no big deal.

Reply
15
Related
TheConversationCanada

Dismantling anti-Black racism in our schools: Accountability measures are key

Education is built on the belief that people can be more. In the words of the 20th-century American sociologist and writer W.E.B. DuBois, an important anti-racist leader and figure in the development of African American education, “what people are depends on the way they have been educated, the way … their possibilities have been developed and drawn out.” Du Bois’s speeches and writings on the education of Black students were part of his larger concern about Black children’s well-being and the uplifting of Black communities. In other words, for education to be truly a process of encouraging and embracing discovery,...
SOCIETY
BBC

Sandwell councillor apologises for 'white representation' Tweet

A Conservative councillor has apologised for tweets he posted calling for more "white representation". David Fisher, leader of Sandwell Conservatives, wrote in 2016 that he "did not know a white GP or doctor". He also replied to a junior doctor saying: "Leave then - plenty of overseas doctors would jump...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Shop staff will not enforce ‘personal responsibility’ to wear a mask, health minister says

Shop assistants will not be enforcing the new rule requiring mask-wearing in England which is the public’s “personal responsibility”, the health minister says.Gillian Keegan backed supermarket bosses who warned that challenging shoppers would lead to “confrontation” – saying it was up to the police to issue any fines for non-compliance.The minister sought to reassure shop owners after the heads of Iceland and the Co-op insisted it is not their job to tell shoppers to put on a mask or risk punishment.“It’s not for everybody to be going around being policed by shop assistants – not at all. We all...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Vaughan Gething
Person
Suzanne Packer
The Independent

Warnings ignored in broken system, say grandparents of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes

Warnings about the treatment of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes were ignored and something in the system responsible for ensuring his safety is broken, his grandparents have said.Arthur’s stepmother Emma Tustin, 32, was jailed for life at Coventry Crown Court on Friday, with a minimum term of 29 years, after being found guilty of the six-year-old’s murder.His father, Thomas Hughes, 29, was sentenced to 21 years for manslaughter.The pair showed “no remorse, no sympathy”, Arthur’s maternal grandmother said, as she branded them “depraved, sadistic, torturous, evil, calculating people”.Madeleine Halcrow, who described her grandson as having been “the happiest child” before he went to...
U.K.
The Independent

Alex Hales denies naming dog after Yorkshire racial slur

Alex Hales has “categorically and absolutely” denied that the naming of his dog incorporated racial connotations following Azeem Rafiq’s harrowing account of racial abuse and discrimination at Yorkshire. In his testimony to a parliamentary select committee on Tuesday, Rafiq fought back tears while detailing the racist terms that were “used constantly” at Yorkshire and went unchallenged by senior leadership. One example focused on Gary Ballance’s alleged use of the name ‘Kevin’ as a derogatory term for people of colour, which Rafiq claimed was a factor in Hales giving his black Doberman dog the same name. In a statement...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Tory peer denies being racist after alleged abusive message to man of Indian heritage

Conservative peer Michelle Mone has denied being racist after she was accused of calling a man of Indian heritage a ‘waste of man’s white skin’ in a Whatsapp exchange. The message was allegedly sent in June 2019 during a disagreement about a fatal yacht crash off the coast of Monaco. It was part of series of messages, seen by The Guardian newspaper, which are reported to be between entrepreneur Michelle Mone and an unidentified man of Indian heritage.The paper reported that the exchanges have been sent to the House of Lords commissioner for standards as part of a formal complaint....
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Racism#Economy#Black Voices#Welsh#Covid
The Independent

Taoiseach ‘not entirely comfortable’ with children wearing masks in school

The Taoiseach has said the requirement that primary school children wear masks is not a rule he is “entirely 100% comfortable with”.Micheal Martin said the new rules are “challenging” but there has to be “common sense, discretion and practical approach” applied to the requirements.On Tuesday evening, the Government asked schools to ensure that children in third class and above wear masks in primary schools and on school transport.Children who can provide a medical certificate are exempt.Children over the age of nine are also required to wear face masks in retail and other indoor settings in the new guidelines.Mr Martin was...
WORLD
TheDailyBeast

School Supt ‘Accidentally’ Emails Insane Rant Blaming Racism on the ‘Godless Democrat Party’

A superintendent at a school district in North Dakota claimed that “there is no systematic racism in America,” and urged for a re-centering of American schools on “Christian heritage.” “There is no systemic racism in America created by the Founding Fathers - the racism is the project of the godless Democrat party,” Starkweather Public Schools Superintendent Larry Volk wrote in an unhinged email to school administrators across the state. He went on to compare Democrats who embrace Roe v. Wade to Hitler, among other baffling claims. “Time to move away from godless corrupt woke, left-wing ideology and back to the devout Christ centered Republic the founders envisioned,” he wrote.
EDUCATION
BBC

Covid: Bereaved families 'fuming' at No 10 Christmas party

A man whose mother died alone in hospital with Covid on the night of a No 10 Christmas party last year has said he is "fuming and exasperated". Andrew Edwards' mother died at a time when family members were banned from hospital bedsides due to restrictions. The Downing Street party...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
BBC

Covid: Government staff parties probed and vaccine hoarding fears

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has said Plan B restrictions in England will buy time against the Omicron variant amid a "credible risk" of a crisis in the NHS. Responding to criticism from Tory MPs that the new rules were a diversion from the allegations against the government, and that the row had undermined trust, Mr Javid told BBC Breakfast: "My job is to do the right thing, led by the evidence."
WORLD
BBC

Mixed-race family suffered years of racist abuse from neighbours

A family has described suffering years of racist abuse from neighbours that led to their son asking if he could be painted white. The couple and their two children were forced to move from their home, schools and jobs, even fearing their house would be burned down. Their neighbours were...
SOCIETY
hot96.com

Unvaccinated health staff ‘unacceptable’, German health minister says

BERLIN (Reuters) – German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach defended restrictions on the unvaccinated and mandatory COVID-19 jabs for medical and nursing staff due to be passed by parliament later on Friday. “It’s absolutely unacceptable that in establishments where people live, who put their trust in us to protect them,...
WORLD
The Guardian

Harrods restaurant staff strike averted after pay victory

Restaurant workers at Harrods say they have won a 25% increase in pay, with some chefs now earning more than £12.50 an hour – averting a threatened strike during Christmas week. The United Voices of the World union (UVW), which represents waiters and chefs at the Knightsbridge department store, said...
LABOR ISSUES
BBC

Councillor breached code of conduct with 'sexist' remarks

A councillor has been found in breach of code of conduct rules amid allegations of "bullying behaviour" and "sexist comments" towards a clerk. Mike Stevens, who also represents Tywyn on Gwynedd Council, resigned as a town councillor before the hearing, blaming commitments elsewhere. But a Gwynedd Council committee heard evidence...
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy