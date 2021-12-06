Racism: Black minister 'mistaken for restaurant staff'

Shop assistants will not be enforcing the new rule requiring mask-wearing in England which is the public’s “personal responsibility”, the health minister says.Gillian Keegan backed supermarket bosses who warned that challenging shoppers would lead to “confrontation” – saying it was up to the police to issue any fines for non-compliance.The minister sought to reassure shop owners after the heads of Iceland and the Co-op insisted it is not their job to tell shoppers to put on a mask or risk punishment.“It’s not for everybody to be going around being policed by shop assistants – not at all. We all...

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 11 DAYS AGO