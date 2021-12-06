Racism: Black minister 'mistaken for restaurant staff'

Warnings about the treatment of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes were ignored and something in the system responsible for ensuring his safety is broken, his grandparents have said.Arthur’s stepmother Emma Tustin, 32, was jailed for life at Coventry Crown Court on Friday, with a minimum term of 29 years, after being found guilty of the six-year-old’s murder.His father, Thomas Hughes, 29, was sentenced to 21 years for manslaughter.The pair showed “no remorse, no sympathy”, Arthur’s maternal grandmother said, as she branded them “depraved, sadistic, torturous, evil, calculating people”.Madeleine Halcrow, who described her grandson as having been “the happiest child” before he went to...
Comments / 36