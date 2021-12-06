ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Saints WR Deonte Harris suspended three games

By Ben Levine
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RO74m_0dFjxDOm00
Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

We heard previously that Harris had been slapped with a ban, but his subsequent appeal allowed him to play in each of the Saints last two games. The suspension stems from the player’s DWI arrest this past summer. The 24-year-old was booked on multiple charge following a July 16th arrest in Maryland.

This move further depletes a Saints receiving corps that has been gutted this year. The team’s Emmanuel Sanders release preceded the Michael Thomas injury drama, which led to the All-Pro target being set to miss the entire season. Tre’Quan Smith also missed time due to injury, though he has since returned. New Orleans has also played without Alvin Kamara since Week 9.

This opened the door to Harris playing a bigger role on offense. While Kamara still leads the team in receptions, Harris was the team’s leading wideout, collecting 31 receptions for 523 yards and three touchdowns (all career-highs). The former All-Pro has also continued to contribute on special teams, returning 25 kicks and 17 punts.

Meanwhile, the Saints may have to deal with an absence on their defense, as defensive end Cam Jordan was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, per Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.football (on Twitter). The veteran has continued to be productive in 2021, collecting 38 tackles, six tackles for loss, 13 QB hits, and four forced fumbles. The team also designated defensive tackle Malcolm Roach for return from IR (via Underhill).

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Football Rumors

Saints place DE Tanoh Kpassagnon on IR with ankle injury

Tanoh Kpassagnon will be sidelined for at least the next three weeks. ESPN’s Field Yates reports that the Saints have placed the defensive end on injured reserve. Kpassagnon had already been ruled out for Week 13 thanks to a nagging ankle injury. The ailment had forced the defensive lineman to miss the previous two games as well, and now he won’t see the field until Week 16 at the earliest.
NFL
The Spun

3 Teams Named Trade Destinations For Jimmy Garoppolo

It’s not a secret that Jimmy Garoppolo’s time with the San Francisco 49ers is coming to an end fairly soon. Where he’ll end up next remains a mystery, though. Garoppolo has been efficient for the 49ers this season, completing 66.8 percent of his passes for 2,342 yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions. His trade value has certainly increased over the past few weeks, which is great news for 49ers general manager John Lynch.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Re-Sign Former First-Round Pick

The Saints have reportedly decided to bring back receiver Kevin White. White was waived from the 53-man roster a few days ago before New Orleans’ game against the Philadelphia Eagles but now, he looks to be back in the fold. White has had a few opportunities this season but hasn’t...
NFL
TexansDaily

Rumor: Saints Planning Trade for Texans QB Deshaun Watson?

HOUSTON -- While Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio didn't delve into the specifics and back-and-forth details of complicated trade discussions with the Miami Dolphins regarding Deshaun Watson, we do know how close the two sides were to a deal. We also know that the Pro Bowl quarterback's unresolved legal...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Alvin Kamara Has 3-Word Message For Saints Fans

For the past three weeks, Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been sidelined with a knee injury. While there’s no clear timetable for his return, the All-Pro did just post a cryptic message on Twitter. Moments ago, Kamara tweeted “I’m on it.”. There’s no telling if this is Kamara’s way...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Saints Wr Deonte Harris#Ir
thefocus.news

How did former Saints QB Drew Brees get the scar on his face?

The New Orleans Saints honoured retired QB Drew Brees against the Buffalo Bills, but where did the scar on Brees’ face come from?. With crowds now fully back in stadiums enjoying sports, the New Orleans Saints took the opportunity to honour retired quarterback Drew Brees at half-time versus the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving.
NFL
The Spun

Cris Collinsworth’s Message For Drew Brees Is Going Viral

Former Saints quarterback Drew Brees made his broadcasting debut on Thursday night and had to do his best imitation of the “Collinsworth slide.”. Cris Collinsworth always does his famous slide after Al Michaels is done talking and Brees tried the same thing after Mike Tirico was done. After Collinsworth saw...
NFL
The Spun

The Saints Are Reportedly Making A Quarterback Change

After losing four straight games with Trevor Siemian as their starting quarterback, the New Orleans Saints are apparently ready for a new signal caller. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Saints are reportedly giving Taysom Hill the first-team reps this week. Siemian is getting the second team reps as Hill stands poised to start on Thursday.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Mark Ingram News

Saints fans got some tough news regarding running back Mark Ingram, among others, on Tuesday. Per ESPN’s Field Yates, the veteran RB did not participate in practice after initially being listed as “limited.”. Multiple NFL media outlets also shared the news. Ingram reportedly banged up his knee some time in...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reportedly Open To Trade To 3 Teams

Earlier this offseason, trade rumors surrounded three of the best quarterbacks in the NFL – Deshaun Watson, Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers. All three remained with their respective teams. However, there will likely be plenty of interest in all three once the 2021 season comes to a close and the offseason kicks off again.
NFL
NOLA.com

Peyton Manning explains why he's no longer a Saints fan. 'It hurts a little.'

Peyton and Eli Manning often like to get in jabs at each other during their Monday Night Football ManningCast, and the Giants-Buccaneers game was no different. Eli playfully took Peyton to task for his lack of loyalty when it comes to his NFL allegiances during an interview with former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.
NFL
The Spun

The Eagles Fan Who Went Viral Sunday Has Been Identified

Another Eagles fan who went viral on Sunday has been identified. During the game against the New Orleans Saints, a woman later identified as Mary Kate Mink caught the attention of the FOX cameras when she yelled a couple of bad words after a roughing the passer call. The Saints...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Alvin Kamara News

The New Orleans Saints have really struggled in recent weeks, losing their last four games. It’s not a coincidence that Alvin Kamara has been out for the majority of that stretch. In Week 9, Kamara suffered an MCL sprain against the Atlanta Falcons. He was expected to return very soon,...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
742K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy