Birdwatching 101 virtual class looks at winter raptors

Join us at Saint Paul RiverCentre to shop more than 190 exhibits with products and services dedicated to the die-hard ice fishing and winter sports enthusiast. View all new ice fishing products, including fish houses, augers, underwater cameras, digital fish finders, rods and reels, tackle, accessories, apparel and much more! The show will feature all new merchandise at a variety of price points to fit any budget. Whether you are an avid fisherman looking for a few new accessories, an experienced angler in need of an upgrade, or totally new to the ice fishing scene, you will find what you are looking for at this show! *Maximum 2 tickets. Active Membership Card required. Offer not valid on VIP Tickets and can't be combined with any other discounts. Each ticket is valid for one day only. No exchanges or refunds. Same day re-entry allowed with hand stamp. Cash or credit card accepted.
