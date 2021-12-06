Watch: Gardner Minshew has great exchange with fan after win

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... One can wonder if the Eagles had concern about Hurts’ mobility (and, thus, effectiveness) being limited due to the ankle. It’s also possible the Eagles wanted to play it extra safe with him ahead of the Week 14 bye; an opportunity to get him two straight weeks of rest despite missing just one game. One can also wonder if the Eagles have any interest in evaluating Minshew. Hurts hasn’t exactly erased all doubts about him being the franchise quarterback this season. Especially after coming off the worst game of his career last week. It’ll be interesting to see how Minshew looks. He hasn’t logged extensive regular season playing time since last making a start on December 20 last year. He also didn’t have the benefit of any training camp/preseason reps with the Eagles since Philly traded for him in late August. Of course, Minshew does have a decent amount of NFL experience under his belt. He’s started 20 games in 24 total appearances. His career passer rating (93.1) is actually higher than Hurts’ mark (82.0).

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO