NFL

Watch: Gardner Minshew has great exchange with fan after win

By Steve DelVecchio
Yardbarker
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNo player was more thrilled with his team’s win in Week 13 than Gardner Minshew, and the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback was happy to share that excitement with a fan after the game. Minshew started in place of the injured...

www.yardbarker.com

Related
arcamax.com

Gardner Minshew leads the Birds to victory with Jalen Hurts out

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Minshew Mania has officially arrived. After quarterback Jalen Hurts was ruled out of Sunday’s game versus the New York Jets with a left ankle injury, Gardner Minshew was inserted as the starter. The Fu Manchu mustache-equipped quarterback tore up the Jets, leading the Eagles to an...
NFL
SportsGrid

Gardner Minshew will start in Week 13 against the Jets

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Gardner Minshew will start in Week 13 against the Jets. Jalen Hurts is inactive due to an ankle injury, which opens the door for Minshew. Minshew has only played one game for the Eagles this season, throwing for eleven yards. Over the previous two seasons, Minshew played 23 games for the Jaguars, racking up 5,530 passing yards and 37 touchdowns. Ironic name aside, Hurts has racked up 2,435 passing yards and 13 touchdowns for Philadelphia this season. He also leads the Eagles in rushing yards with 695. Losing Hurts removes the quarterback as a rushing threat for the Eagles but could lead to Miles Sanders getting more carries. FanDuel Sportsbook has Sanders as a -110 to go over/under 66.5 yards against the Jets.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Postgame Video Of Gardner Minshew Is Going Viral

Minshew Mania looks to be back in full force. Minshew was absolutely pumped after the Eagles 33-18 win over the New York Jets and shared a special moment with his dad in the parking lot. He was seen giving his pops a big hug while being fired up that he...
NFL
6abc

Gardner Minshew is fired up to see dad after leading Philadelphia Eagles to victory

It has been quite an NFL journey forPhiladelphia EaglesquarterbackGardner Minshew II, who added one more chapter to his already fun career bookon Sunday. The2019 sixth-round draft pick by theJacksonville Jaguarsout of Washington State became a household name during the 2019 season when he took over the starting role due to an injury toNick Foles. Minshew led Jacksonville to a 6-6 record and had an impressive rookie season by the time it concluded.
NFL
Yardbarker

Gardner Minshew Made the Game Fun for Both Fans and Teammates

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J.- There is no denying that Gardner Minshew was fun to watch, for both players and fans alike on Sunday. The Eagles' backup quarterback, who sparked a 33-18 win over the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, peppers some of his sentences with “dude” and there is still a leftover trace of an accent learned during his Mississippi upbringing.
NFL
OCRegister

Jets start strong, then sputter in loss to Gardner Minshew, Eagles

The Jets defense reverted back to their old ways on Sunday, when they allowed the Eagles offense to cruise to a 33-18 win. The immediate outrage centers around the defense being atrocious and rightfully so. This season was always about the development of Zach Wilson. And the silver lining is...
NFL
The Spun

Gardner Minshew Is Off To An Incredible Start On Sunday

The Philadelphia Eagles were forced to swap quarterbacks on Sunday as usual starter Jalen Hurts nurses an ankle injury. For the first time since 2020, Gardner Minshew lined up under center. It took less than two quarters to prove that Minshew Mania was alive and well. In the first half...
NFL
Newsday

Jets Q&A: Why didn't defense prepare for Gardner Minshew?

No. The Jets prepared for Jalen Hurts even though he was limited in practice all week with an ankle injury. And even though Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said on Friday he didn’t know if Hurts would play. Cornerback Bryce Hall said they did not prepare for Minshew at all. "We...
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Philadelphia fans excited to get a look at Gardner Minshew

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... One can wonder if the Eagles had concern about Hurts’ mobility (and, thus, effectiveness) being limited due to the ankle. It’s also possible the Eagles wanted to play it extra safe with him ahead of the Week 14 bye; an opportunity to get him two straight weeks of rest despite missing just one game. One can also wonder if the Eagles have any interest in evaluating Minshew. Hurts hasn’t exactly erased all doubts about him being the franchise quarterback this season. Especially after coming off the worst game of his career last week. It’ll be interesting to see how Minshew looks. He hasn’t logged extensive regular season playing time since last making a start on December 20 last year. He also didn’t have the benefit of any training camp/preseason reps with the Eagles since Philly traded for him in late August. Of course, Minshew does have a decent amount of NFL experience under his belt. He’s started 20 games in 24 total appearances. His career passer rating (93.1) is actually higher than Hurts’ mark (82.0).
NFL
phillysportsnetwork.com

Gardner Minshew starting could be the beginning of the end for Jalen Hurts

The Eagles offense looked as dysfunctional as it possibly could this past weekend and there’s a chance that those struggles will be here to stay if Jalen Hurts is unable to play this weekend due to an injury. However, we’ve seen this tale before and we ultimately know how it ends.
NFL
phillysportsnetwork.com

Let the QB Controversy begin! Gardner Minshew lifts Eagles to win over the Jets

Mercury must be in retrograde again! The QB Controversy carousel is about to start spinning once more after the Eagles decimated the Jets in a convincing 33-18 win thanks to the help of none other than Gardner Minshew. Here’s all you need to know!. Just doing the Gardening. It was...
NFL
WITF

Gardner Minshew steps in, Eagles score on 1st 7 drives to beat Jets

The QB was 20 of 25 for 242 yards and two touchdowns to Dallas Goedert while starting in place of an injured Jalen Hurts in a 33-18 victory. (East Rutherford, N.J.) — Gardner Minshew stepped into the huddle for Philadelphia, kept things light — as he always does — and led the clock-eating Eagles on seven straight scoring drives.
NFL
975thefanatic.com

Day After Digestion – Gardner Minshew Leads Eagles To Win Over Jets

What a football weekend it was for the Philadelphia Eagles. They bounced back from an awful loss to the New York Giants by taking down the Jets in the very same building. They watched the San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings both lose thrillers to help their playoff position. They saw Carson Wentz get to the threshold of playing enough snaps to earn them a 3rd 1st round pick in 2022. And, of course, they did all of these while creating another QB controversy in Philadelphia as Gardner Minshew showed up and showed out in his replacement chance for the injured Jalen Hurts. Just another weekend of wild football in Philly, with plenty of takeaways from the game against the Jets. Here are the 5 biggest:
NFL

