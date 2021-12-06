ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1. Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone by Diana Gabaldon - 9781101885697 - (Random House Publishing Group) 2. The Becoming by Nora Roberts - 9781250272713 - (St. Martin’s Publishing Group) 3. Fear No Evil by James Patterson - 9780316499163 - (Little, Brown and Company) 4. The Real...

We’re nearing the end of another strange year. Based on the current state of affairs, 2022 seems likely to begin in a weird place as well. So why not sit down with an immersive book, where the world can be as normal — or as surreal — as you like. This month, we’ll be thumbing through a new edition of a classic work of environmental nonfiction and a debut book from a revered musician. There is plenty to savor as winter rolls in.
BoJack Horseman creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg has shared a scene Netflix asked him to remove as bosses were afraid it would “upset David Fincher”.Bob-Waksberg said he would post the contents of the scene as Netflix didn’t edit Dave Chappelle’s stand-up special, which featured controversial jokes about trans people, but rejected BoJack’s Fincher joke as Fincher was “concurrently producing a different show” with the streaming service.However, he said he would only share the scene if more than 100 people replied proving they had donated to Trans Life, a non-profit supporting trans people in crisis. When they did, he thanked his followers...
On Dec. 10, 1978, Warner Bros. unveiled Richard Donner’s Superman at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. for its premiere. The Christopher Reeve-starring film launched a big screen franchise and went on to be nominated for three Oscars (for film editing, original score and sound) at the 51st Academy Awards. The Hollywood Reporter’s original review is below.  First things first: The wires don’t show and the special effects are truly spectacular in Superman, an Alexander and Ilya Salkind production of a Richard Donner film. And the promotional line, “You’ll believe a man can fly,” that is being used by Warner Bros. in...
‘Surfside Girls’: Apple TV+ Orders Family Series Starring Miya Cech & YaYa Gosselin Based On Graphic Novel

EXCLUSIVE: Apple TV+ has given a formal 10-episode series order to Surfside Girls, a live-action kids and family series based on the best-selling Top Shelf Productions (IDW Publishing) graphic novel series by author Kim Dwinell. Miya Cech (Rim of the World) and FBI: Most Wanted‘s YaYa Gosselin headline the project, from WGA Award winner May Chan (Avatar: the Last Airbender), Endeavor Content and IDW Entertainment. Gosselin has been a series regular on CBS’ FBI: Most Wanted since Season 2 having recurred on the show the first season. As she takes on the lead series regular role in Surfside Girls, she will...
