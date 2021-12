Mac Jones is barely halfway through with his first NFL season, but the New England Patriots quarterback already is leading by example. Jakobi Meyers, one of Jones’ favorite targets, explained the multiple sides of the 23-year-old during an appearance Thursday on ESPN’s “Keyshawn, JWill & Max.” The third-year wide receiver finds Jones very personable, but when it’s time to get down to business, the 2021 first-rounder is extremely focused and operates with the highest of expectations.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO