SAN JOSE (KPIX) — The pandemic forced many to skip holiday parties last year so this week will be extra special for families who will gather for Thanksgiving. But some are taking the extra step to play it safe by getting tested for COVID-19. On Tuesday, at the Santa Clara County test site at the fairgrounds, more than 2,200 people showed up to get tested for the virus. The site typically tests an average of 1,500 to 1,600 people a day. Organizers told KPIX they believe the spike is because people want to be sure they’re COVID-free before they gather for the holiday.

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO