Ten Hochman: Wait, Jim Kaat is now a Baseball Hall of Famer and Dick Allen isn’t?​

There were exactly 90 names and addresses on the email chain that Mark "Frog" Carfagno started at 6:51 p.m. Thursday, the latest missive in a campaign that, over the last 15 years, has come to consume the man. There were sportswriters and media members current and former, and there was a pitcher who won more than 280 games in the major leagues before retiring, and there was an 86-year-old baseball scout who hasn't retired yet, and there was even a movie producer. Carfagno had swept all of them up in the wave of his obsession — his mission to get his friend and former Phillies slugger Dick Allen inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame — and here was one more chance, before the Hall's Golden Days Era Committee voted Sunday night, to send out his rallying cry for the sake of good luck.

