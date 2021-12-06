ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Ten Hochman: Wait, Jim Kaat is now a Baseball Hall of Famer and Dick Allen isn’t?​

By Benjamin Hochman
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn today’s 10 a.m. video, columnist Ben Hochman discusses former Cardinals Jim...

www.stltoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Chicago Tribune

Minnie Miñoso and Buck O’Neil are voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame by special committees, but Dick Allen falls 1 vote short

“The Cuban Comet” has landed in Cooperstown. Minnie Miñoso was voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday along with two others with Chicago connections, Jim Kaat and Buck O’Neil. Miñoso, a former White Sox great, was one of four players elected through the Golden Days Era committee, joining Kaat — who also spent time with the Sox — Gil Hodges and Tony Oliva. “This tremendous honor would ...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Kaat
Person
Dick Allen
The Good Phight

Right the wrong, Cooperstown. Put Dick Allen in the Hall of Fame

Getting into Hall of Fame discussions can be treacherous. People have already formed stone cold opinions about players and their worthiness, and getting them to budge one way or another can prove frustrating and difficult. Every now and then, some players pop up and are no-doubt, lead pipe lock Hall of Famers. Right now, with the Golden Era voting coming up, we have one case where the committee members have been wrong for years and finally have a chance to get it right.
SPORTS
arcamax.com

Dick Allen's family hoping his Hall of Fame fortune will change on Sunday

PHILADELPHIA — Dick Allen was already soured by the Baseball Hall of Fame process when a former Negro leagues player spotted him at the 1993 All-Star Game and pulled him aside. “It was ‘Double Duty’ Radcliffe and he said, ‘Hey hey hey’ and they were talking and laughing,” said Allen’s...
MLB
lakesarearadio.net

Long Overdue: Oliva, Kaat elected to Baseball Hall of Fame

(KDLM) – After a 45-year wait, Tony Oliva is a Hall of Famer. Oliva, former Minnesota Twins pitcher Jim Kaat, Chicago White Sox legend Minnie Monoso and longtime Brooklyn Dodger Gil Hodges were all elected into Baseball’s Hall of Fame on the Golden Era Committee ballot on Sunday evening. Oliva,...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Hall Of Fame
New Castle News

Dick Allen misses Hall of Fame by one vote

ORLANDO, Fla. — Wampum's Dick Allen again fell one vote short of the Hall of Fame on Sunday. Allen received 11 votes as the Golden Days Era committee met today. He was one vote short in 2019, and no vote was held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The...
BASEBALL
phillysportsnetwork.com

“Kitty” Kaat Elected, Dick Allen Snubbed in Hall of Fame Vote

On Sunday night, 6 new faces were welcomed to the Baseball Hall of Fame class of 2022. Between the Early Baseball Era Committee and the Gold Days Era Baseball Committee, Bud Fowler, Buck O’Neil, Gil Hodges, Jim Kaat, Minnie Minoso, and Tony Oliva will all be immortalized with plaques in Cooperstown.
MLB
NBC Sports

Dick Allen misses out on Hall of Fame again and it doesn't seem right

There's no crying in baseball but if you shed a tear for Dick Allen on Sunday night, it's understandable. The late, great former Phillies slugger was once again denied election to baseball's Hall of Fame. Allen, who died a year ago this week at age 78, came up one vote...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WOOD

Zeeland’s Jim Kaat among those elected to baseball Hall of Fame

Former Minnesota Twins teammates Tony Oliva and Jim Kaat also were elected along with Bud Fowler by a pair of veterans committees. Kaat, a Zeeland native, was also elected to the Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame in 2017 as part of Sullivan’s Baseball. (Dec. 6, 2021)
MLB
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Dick Allen, Danny Murtaugh and Vic Harris shut out of National Baseball Hall of Fame

As the National Baseball Hall of Fame spent time Sunday catching up on old business, its two veterans committees meeting to debate the candidacy and careers of 20 legendary figures in the sport, there was a strong possibility that Pittsburgh could be popular. However, Dick Allen, Danny Murtaugh and Vic...
MLB
arcamax.com

Mike Sielski: Dick Allen's absence from the Hall of Fame is an insult to him and the friend who championed him.

There were exactly 90 names and addresses on the email chain that Mark "Frog" Carfagno started at 6:51 p.m. Thursday, the latest missive in a campaign that, over the last 15 years, has come to consume the man. There were sportswriters and media members current and former, and there was a pitcher who won more than 280 games in the major leagues before retiring, and there was an 86-year-old baseball scout who hasn't retired yet, and there was even a movie producer. Carfagno had swept all of them up in the wave of his obsession — his mission to get his friend and former Phillies slugger Dick Allen inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame — and here was one more chance, before the Hall's Golden Days Era Committee voted Sunday night, to send out his rallying cry for the sake of good luck.
MLB
Worthington Daily Globe

Former Twins teammates Tony Oliva, Jim Kaat grateful to enter Hall of Fame together

The party planning has begun more than half a year in advance, and oh what a party it will be. On July 24, 2022, Tony Oliva and Jim Kaat will be inducted into the Hall of Fame, becoming the fifth and sixth players to be enshrined as Twins. Minnesotans and Twins fans from across the country are expected to descend on Cooperstown to watch the pair of Twins legends be honored.
MLB
Daily Republic

Buck O’Neil, Miñoso, Oliva selected to Hall, no Lefty O’Doul or Dick Allen

Buck O’Neil and Minnie Miñoso are Hall of Famers, and that’s a statement that has been a long time coming. The baseball world can further celebrate O’Neil’s legacy now that the Negro Leagues icon and one of the game’s all-time ambassadors has been selected to the Hall of Fame. The...
MLB
MLB

The Hall of Fame case for Jim Kaat

On Dec. 5, the Hall of Fame’s Early Baseball Era Committee (pre-1950) and Golden Days Era Committee (1950-69) will meet to vote on 10-player ballots, with the results announced live on MLB Network that night at 6 p.m. ET. We're here to offer a primer on the 20 players who are up for consideration. Click here to view the other posts.
MLB
arcamax.com

'This one hurt worse': For Dick Allen's family and friends, the long wait continues for the former Chicago White Sox slugger to get the call from the Hall of Fame

Richard Allen Jr. thought this finally would be the year for his father. Dick Allen fell one vote short of being elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame by a committee in 2014, and the former Chicago White Sox slugger and 1972 American League MVP was again up for consideration Sunday to be awarded one of the game’s highest honors.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy