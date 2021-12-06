ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Read the full transcript of Derrick Goold's Monday Cards chat

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 2 days ago

www.stltoday.com

theadvocate.com

Full transcript: Scott Woodward on hiring Brian Kelly at LSU

LSU Athletic director Scott Woodward addressed media shortly following Brian Kelly's opening press conference. It's obvious: his record, his whole body of work, how he treats student athletes how he does everything that he does and life. Just, it's a great thing. I love hiring coaches who have high IQs, they really understand the game of football and that’s key. And then the obvious is he's a leader. There were skills.
COLLEGE SPORTS
markerzone.com

GILBERT GOTTFRIED READS TRANSCRIPT OF BRADY TKACHUK'S COMMENTS ON BRANDEN LEMIEUX

By now, you've likely already heard about the incident regarding Brendan Lemieux of the LA Kings getting booted from a game for biting Ottawa's Brady Tkachuk. Following the game Saturday night, Tkachuk went on a rant on Lemieux, calling him "a bad player", "a bad teammate", "a joke" and "a brick head." Someone decided to pay comedy legend Gilbert Gottfried to read a transcript of Tkachuk's full comments in a Cameo video because, why not? Gottfried is hilarious and has one of the most memorable voices in the business. He definitely struggles trying to pronounce Thachuk's name, but most would if it was the first time they had come across it.
SPORTS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Tipsheet: Baseball fans may have to wait months for any real news

The past few weeks brought an overwhelming rush of baseball news as teams rushed to sign free agents ahead of the baseball lockout. While the vaults were open, a few teams also locked in their cornerstone players to long-term deals to set their nucleus. General managers condensed months of work...
MLB
CBS Boston

ESPN’s Ryan Clark Compares Bill Belichick To … God?

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots and their coaching staff deserve a lot of praise for their plan and their execution on Monday night in Buffalo. But this level of praise may be a bit overboard. When breaking down the game on “SportsCenter With Scott Van Pelt” on ESPN late Monday night, former NFL safety-turned-analyst Ryan Clark credited Bill Belichick for the win, which was normal. Then Clark … compared Belichick to God? Which was not normal. Here’s what Clark said, courtesy of Pats Puplit’s Brian Phillips: “Bill Belichick is the greatest of all time. That he understands how to build football teams in his likeness and image. You know the only other person they talked about building things in his likeness and image? It was in the Bible, and it was God. Right?” Right?! i’m sorry what pic.twitter.com/e0eJIqZ8L6 — Brain Phillips (@BPhillips_SB) December 7, 2021 Belichick’s been called a lot of things by analysts, especially on ESPN. A God-like coach is a new one, though.
NFL

