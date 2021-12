MIAMI (Nov. 30, 2021) – The FIU women's basketball team fell in a close contest on Tuesday night at the Ocean Bank Convocation Center, as the Jacksonville Dolphins edged the Panthers by a score of 35-33. FIU's record now stands at 4-3 on the season, while JU improves to 3-2. Emerald Ekpiteta surpassed the 900 career points mark on Tuesday night, as the Panther logged four in the contest and now stands at 901 for her collegiate run.

MIAMI, FL ・ 8 DAYS AGO