ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

GOP Rep. Devin Nunes to retire from Congress to head Trump's media group now under SEC investigation

By Jon Skolnik
Salon
Salon
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KxCnc_0dFjvBHE00

The shell company that's set to merge with Donald Trump's new social media platform is reportedly under investigation by federal regulators, according to a Monday financial filing. The troubling news, however, was not enough to stop Republican Rep. Devin Nunes to announce that he is retiring from representing his California district in Congress to head Trump's new enterprise on the same day.

Nunes will start as CEO of Trump Media & Technology Group in January, CNBC reported on Monday. Also on Monday, it was reported that "TRUTH Social" – the social media network Trump unveiled back in October to "stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech" which is part of the parent company Nunes agreed to head — is now under investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Trump's company agreed to go public through a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), which is a publicly-traded shell company set up with the explicit purpose of acquiring privately-held companies – a process that allows managers of the said private company to circumvent the conventional initial public offering process. Investors purchase shares in SPACs without knowing what private ventures the shell company will acquire.

In the days immediately following the announcement of the merger, Digital World, TRUTH social's SPAC, stock price skyrocketed over 1,650%.

But later in October, Digital World reported that it received "certain preliminary, fact-finding inquiries" from the SEC, according to The Washington Post. The SEC has also reportedly been looking into the company's board of directors and investors, as well as communications between Digital World and Trump Media & Technology Group.

"According to the SEC's request, the investigation does not mean that the SEC has concluded that anyone violated the law or that the SEC has a negative opinion of DWAC or any person, event, or security," Digital World maintained on Monday.

Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

At the same time, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), Wall Street's nongovernmental independent regulator, is also probing whether the agreement accorded with federal law. Digital World likewise stated that the investigation "should not be construed as an indication that FINRA has determined that any violations of Nasdaq rules or federal securities laws have occurred."

According to The Wall Street Journal, Trump met with Digital World Chief Executive Patrick Orlando well before the SPAC deal was struck, back in March. If Trump and Orlando held any substantive discussions regarding the merger prior to their SPAC launching, then both men may have violated federal law.

News of federal scrutiny comes just days after Trump Media & Technology Group and Digital World announced that the SPAC was raising $1 billion from a "diverse group of institutional investors" through PIPE, or private investment in public equity. The identities of these investors remain unknown.

It isn't the first time TRUTH Social has come under scrutiny.

Back in October, TRUTH Social came under fire when Beta users of the platform noticed that its code shared an uncanny resemblance to that of Mastodon, another alternative social network known for its emphasis on "free speech."

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

A "nightmare scenario": Twitter disturbed by Matt Gaetz's 2022 GOP prediction

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., shared his prediction on the possibility of an extremist Republican majority taking over the House oversight committee and critics are disturbed by the lawmaker's words, HuffPost reports. "We are going to take power after this next election and when we...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The Independent

Explosive PowerPoint presentation detailing plan to overturn election for Trump discovered by Jan 6 committee

A PowerPoint presentation that bears the exact title as one that former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has turned over to the House of Representatives select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection alleged that China had effective control of American voting machines and urged the declaration of a “national security emergency” as a pretext for throwing out election results in several US states.According to a letter to Mr Meadows’s attorney from select committee chair Bennie Thompson, Mr Meadows delivered a copy of a presentation, “Election Fraud, Foreign Interference & Options for 6 JAN”, to the committee before...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devin Nunes
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#Gop#Republican#Cnbc#Truth Social#Big Tech#Digital World#Truth Social S Spac#The Washington Post#Dwac
MSNBC

Trump's Jan. 6 privilege argument just got laughed out of court — again

The U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for Washington, D.C., has (correctly) denied former President Donald Trump’s attempt to test the boundaries of his own power to the detriment of the power of the executive and legislative branches. The ruling comes after Trump sued to prevent the National Archives from turning over White House documents related to the insurrection on Jan. 6 to a House select committee investigating it.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
60K+
Followers
13K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy