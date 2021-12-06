ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Family of Emmett Till reacts to DOJ closing investigation into his murder

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NEW YORK) — In a report shared with the family of Emmett Till, the Justice Department said that it had concluded that the investigation into the 14-year-old’s murder and decided the case should be closed without a new federal prosecution. While the department and the FBI called Till’s murder...

For decades, if not centuries, Americans have persisted in the belief that the South is separate and distinct from the rest of the country. It’s commonly held that the politics that have governed the region, the atrocities that have happened there and the inadequate responses to those atrocities belong to the South and the South alone. But the widespread racism that allowed Emmett Till’s killers to escape accountability is one of many reasons we can dismiss such a belief as fantastical.
