Leonardo DiCaprio given 'free rein' to improvise on set of 'Don't Look Up'

Journal Gazette and Times Courier
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the upcoming film, the actor plays Dr. Randall Mindy,...

jg-tc.com

Yardbarker

Jennifer Lawrence jokes she 'never felt fatter and older' than in 'Don't Look Up' scene with Timothée Chalamet

Jennifer Lawrence is just as self-deprecating, lovable and relatable as ever. Vanity Fair profiled the Oscar-winning actress, who discussed the boundaries she's setting for her unborn first child and her private life with husband Cooke Maroney. In the piece are new details about Adam McKay's sci-fi dramedy Don't Look Up, including how Lawrence felt about one particular scene with Timothée Chalamet.
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Diane Keaton Thought Reese Witherspoon’s Son Deacon Is Leonardo DiCaprio As She Talked About ‘Male Beauty’

Diane Keaton hilariously mistook Reese Witherspoon’s son Deacon Philippe for Leonardo DiCaprio as she talked about male beauty on her social media page earlier this week. The 75-year-old actress was reacting to a slideshow of Hollywood heartthrobs on her Instagram page Monday. With a voice commentary, Keaton gushed over the "male beauty" of each celebrity in the gallery, starting with a snap of one whom she thought was “Titanic” star DiCaprio.
CELEBRITIES
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
Person
Jennifer Lawrence
New York Post

Jennifer Lawrence reveals why filming with Leo DiCaprio was ‘hell’

Hell hath no fury like Jennifer Lawrence scorned. The 31-year-old Oscar winner has found herself back in the spotlight, as she’s starring in the upcoming Netflix film “Don’t Look Up.”. Lawrence recently revealed why filming the Adam McKay black comedy — especially with co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio and...
CELEBRITIES
Marin Independent Journal

Jennifer Lawrence had to accept lower pay than co-star Leonardo DiCaprio

In a new interview, Jennifer Lawrence delights in the fact that she’s enough of a movie powerhouse to get top-billing for her new film, “Don’t Look Up,” but not top pay. According to Vanity Fair, Lawrence’s confirmation that she was “No. 1 on the call sheet” appears to provide an...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Hey Academy, ‘Don’t Look Up’: Leonardo DiCaprio and Ariana Grande Are About to Crash Awards Season

“Don’t Look Up” is the last shoe to drop for Netflix this awards season, and there’s a 50/50 chance of it making a seismic impact (pun intended). Director Adam McKay assembles a sprawling ensemble that includes Oscar-winners Leonardo DiCaprio (“The Revenant”), Jennifer Lawrence (“Silver Linings Playbook”), Meryl Streep (“Kramer vs. Kramer,” “Sophie’s Choice” and “The Iron Lady”), Cate Blanchett (“The Aviator” and “Blue Jasmine”) and Mark Rylance (“Bridge of Spies”), along with Oscar-nominees Timothée Chalamet and Jonah Hill, to create a satirical look at our species’ (most likely) inevitable demise. DiCaprio has launched himself into the awards conversation, delivering another knockout performance...
MOVIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Trolls Tease Leonardo DiCaprio About Notoriously Young Girlfriends Following New Interview

If you were to carefully inspect Leonardo DiCaprio’s dating history, you’d quickly notice one thing – he’s never dated a woman over the age of 25. Over the years, the What’s Eating Gilbert Grape star has been linked to names like Gisele Bundchen, Blake Lively, Erin Heatherton, and Camila Morrone, but only during the years that they’re in their so-called “prime.”
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Don’t Look Up review – slapstick apocalypse according to DiCaprio and Lawrence

Having long complained that movies aren’t engaging with the most vital issue of our time – the climate crisis – it’s perhaps churlish of me not to be glad when one comes along that does exactly that. But Adam McKay’s laboured, self-conscious and unrelaxed satire Don’t Look Up is like a 145-minute Saturday Night Live sketch with neither the brilliant comedy of Succession, which McKay co-produces, nor the seriousness that the subject might otherwise require. It is as if the sheer unthinkability of the crisis can only be contained and represented in self-aware slapstick mode.
MOVIES
wlen.com

Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio attempt to save the world in the trailer for the Netflix comedy ‘Don’t Look Up’

Netflix has shared a trailer for the sci-fi black comedy “Don’t Look Up” featuring Leonardo DiCaprio as astronomer and professor Dr. Randall Mindy, and Jennifer Lawrence as Randall’s former student Kate Dibiasky. The preview shows Randall (DiCaprio) and Kate (Lawrence) try to warn the world a comet on a collision course with Earth. The pair struggle to convince anyone of the impending disaster, including President Janie Orlean (Meryl Streep) and pop star Riley Bina (Ariana Grande).
MOVIES
Bradford Era

DiCaprio and Lawrence try to save the world in 'Don't Look Up'

Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio are among the galaxy of stars to appear in director Adam McKay's comedy drama "Don’t Look Up." (Dec. 6) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/6b24989b18b84d8ebc3f16f28ee0357a.
MOVIES
PopSugar

National Treasure Meryl Streep Took Jennifer Lawrence Literally When She Called Her "the GOAT"

Jennifer Lawrence is back in the spotlight, and boy, have we missed watching her crack dry-humored jokes during interviews. After taking a three-year hiatus from acting, the soon-to-be mom is currently on a press tour to promote her forthcoming Netflix film Don't Look Up, and her appearance on The Late Show Monday night was quite the entertaining treat to kick off the week. While discussing the movie's star-studded cast, which also includes Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Kid Cudi, Jennifer quipped, "I felt like garbage every day on that set," as if she hasn't won an Oscar. We love a modest queen.
CELEBRITIES
CBS News

Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep hope their new comedy "Don't Look Up" might help change minds about the perils of climate change

Academy Award-winning actors Meryl Streep and Leonardo DiCaprio say they hope that through the laughs in the new film "Don't Look Up" they'll be able to change some minds about the perils of climate change. Streep, DiCaprio and director Adam McKay talk about the Netflix production, their careers and more in an interview with correspondent Tracy Smith for "CBS Sunday Morning," to be broadcast December 5 on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.
CELEBRITIES
wmagazine.com

Jennifer Lawrence Says Timothée Chalamet and Leonardo DiCaprio Put Her Through “Hell”

Jennifer Lawrence has gone from a two-year hiatus that largely kept her out of the news cycle to taking it over in the lead up to the December 10 release of Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up. It’s the 31-year-old actor’s first film in over two years, and she’s gone above and beyond in fulfilling her press tour duties. Of course, this being J.Law, the seemingly endless interviews have all been candid—and particularly so in the case of her latest, which took place on The Late Show on Monday night. Chatting with Stephen Colbert, Lawrence accused costars Timothée Chalamet and Leonardo DiCaprio of subjecting her to “the worst day of [her] life.”
CELEBRITIES

