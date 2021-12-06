Leonardo DiCaprio given 'free rein' to improvise on set of 'Don't Look Up'

Jennifer Lawrence is back in the spotlight, and boy, have we missed watching her crack dry-humored jokes during interviews. After taking a three-year hiatus from acting, the soon-to-be mom is currently on a press tour to promote her forthcoming Netflix film Don't Look Up, and her appearance on The Late Show Monday night was quite the entertaining treat to kick off the week. While discussing the movie's star-studded cast, which also includes Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Kid Cudi, Jennifer quipped, "I felt like garbage every day on that set," as if she hasn't won an Oscar. We love a modest queen.
