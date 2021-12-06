ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keira Knightley nervous about returning to work for first time since pandemic began

Journal Gazette and Times Courier
 5 days ago

Knightly wrapped filming her new black comedy Silent Night two...

Telegraph

Keira Knightley: 'It's impossible to be liked by everyone'

‘Do you mind if we don’t turn our cameras on?’ Keira Knightley’s familiar, if a little more nasal than normal, voice echoes out from my laptop. ‘It’s just that I’ve got Covid and I’m feeling pretty rubbish…’. She sounds deceptively perky considering that her entire family has fallen foul of...
Newsday

Keira Knightley quarantining with family after contracting COVID

Actor Keira Knightley says she and her family are quarantining in their London home after having all contracted COVID-19. In a remote-video interview with Stella, the Sunday magazine of the U.K. newspaper The Daily Telegraph, the two-time Academy Award nominee, 36, said, "I've got COVID and I'm feeling pretty rubbish." She is suffering a breakthrough case after having been double vaccinated, the magazine said.
Cinema Blend

HollywoodLife

The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Sea Coast Echo

Keira Knightley and family contract coronavirus

Keira Knightley and her family have been battling coronavirus. The 36-year-old actress was left feeling "rubbish" after contracting COVID-19, despite being double vaccinated, but her husband James Righton was "smug" to have no symptoms, and the couples daughters, Edie, six, and two-year-old Delilah also tested positive. Speaking in a Zoom...
PUBLIC HEALTH
