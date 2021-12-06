ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Holland and Zendaya joke about height difference

Cover picture for the articleThe real-life couple made an appearance on The...

Inside the Magic

“Adorable” Tom Holland and Zendaya Begin ‘Spider-Man’ Press Tour

It’s THE hot cinema ticket this festive season, with Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) crashing most major cinema sites when tickets were dropped this week. There has been intense speculation the last few months over the plot and cast for Kevin Feige’s upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, with the hype seemingly out of control for the third MCU installment starring Tom Holland.
Hypebae

Zendaya and Tom Holland Make a Stylish Duo at the 2021 Ballon d'Or Ceremony

Zendaya and Tom Holland attended the Ballon d’Or at the Théâtre du Châtelet on Monday night in Paris, France. The Spider-Man: No Way Home actors, who were photographed separately, looked equally stunning in respective black outfits. Zendaya wore a gorgeous custom spine Roberto Cavalli gown, which references Marvel‘s Doc Ock’s suit. The dress showed off her figure and back, which was decorated in gold. The Euphoria actor accessorized with gold hoops, black heels and natural glam. On the other hand, Holland kept it classic in a black and white tuxedo.
hot969boston.com

Tom Holland and Zendaya Out Together: Fans React to Their Relationship

Hollywood power couple Zendaya and Tom Holland dressed to impress in Paris at the Ballon d’Or ceremony last night (November 29). The Spider-Man stars cozied up at the event, with Tom wearing a classic black-and-white tuxedo, while Zendaya stole the show, wearing the metal spine dress from Roberto Cavalli’s F/W 2000.
Popculture

Tom Holland and Zendaya Prove They're Couples Goals After Goofing off Together in New Interview

Only a few weeks after they went public with their relationship, Zendaya and Tom Holland appeared on The Graham Norton Show to promote their new film, Spider-Man: No Way Home. While discussing the film, the pair managed to put their connection on full display by reenacting some of their stunts from the movie, as Entertainment Tonight noted. The couple even poked fun at their height difference, as they joked about how it affected their ability to pull off a few different stunts.
maggrand.com

Tom Holland and Zendaya swap loving gazes at ‘Spider-Man’ photo call

Tom Holland and Zendaya are putting their love on full display. Holland, 25, and Zendaya, also 25, couldn’t seem to get enough of one another as they joined forces for a “Spider-Man: No Way Home” photocall in London on Sunday. Several pictures show the two young and beautiful stars holding...
crfashionbook.com

How Tom Holland and Zendaya Developed Their Couple Style

This summer was the summer of love, from a reconciliation from Bennifer to the origins of the "manic pixie dream boyfriend" with MGK and Megan Fox to the Brooklyn's new it-couple, Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum. Perhaps, a myriad of pairings no one could have predicted (lets not even open the Pandora's box of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson). Summer, also, gave us a couple simmering slowly over the years : Tom Holland and Zendaya.
ComicBook

Zendaya Is Worried What Would Happen If Tom Holland Threw Up In His Spider-Man Suit

Spider-Man: No Way Home is only two weeks away from hitting theaters, which means the movie's cast is currently doing some press. We've gotten to see a lot of great content featuring Tom Holland (Spider-Man/Peter Parker) and Zendaya (MJ), and their latest appearance on The Graham Norton Show was no exception. The duo was joined by Henry Cavill, who is best known to comic book movie fans for playing Superman in the DCEU. Holland spoke about wanting a zipper on his suit for easier bathroom access and asked if Cavill has one. This led to Zendaya expressing her fears about what would happen if Holland got sick while wearing the suit.
jammin1057.com

Zendaya and Tom Holland Walk First Red Carpet Together as a Couple

Hollywood’s newest “it” couple, Tom Holland and Zendaya are going public about their romance in a big way!. On Sunday (December 5), the couple posed together on the red carpet for the first time since Holland, 25, confirmed their relationship in a November interview with GQ. “One of the downsides...
PopSugar

OK, Seriously, Is It Possible For Zendaya and Tom Holland to Be Any Cuter Around Each Other?!

Please excuse me while I gush over Zendaya and Tom Holland's appearance on The Graham Norton Show. No matter where these two go, they can't *not* share an adorable moment together. The Spider-Man: No Way Home costars stopped by Graham's show on Dec. 3 for their press run, and they were definitely giving us couple vibes! Between discussing the upcoming movie and Zendaya's epic Emmy win, the effortless chemistry the duo share is simply undeniable.
TODAY.com

Should women date shorter guys, like Zendaya dates Tom Holland?

Hot Hollywood couple Tom Holland and Zendaya have been catching eyes on the red carpet due to their height difference: He’s 5-foot-8 and she’s 5-foot-10. On TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, Jenna Bush Hager and guest co-host Michelle Buteau talk about women dating men shorter than themselves. Buteau jokes: “Short men can’t reach everything, but they can reach what they’re supposed to!”Dec. 6, 2021.
Inside the Magic

Tom Holland and Girlfriend Zendaya Have a Problem Filming Together, Star Reveals

The next installment in Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man franchise is, perhaps, one of the most anticipated films of all time. With expectations, anticipation, and spoilers running rampant in the Marvel fandom, the new movie from director Jon Watts has a lot to live up to when it exclusively hits theaters on December 17, 2021.
Teen Vogue

Tom Holland Spoiled Zendaya on a Major Marvel Movie Plot Point

Warning for everyone except Tom Holland and Zendaya: spoilers ahead for Avengers: Endgame, so if you haven't seen that installment in the Marvel universe, you might want to skip this story — and Zendaya probably wishes she had had a spoiler alert, too. Zendaya revealed that her Spider-Man co-star...
HollywoodLife

Zendaya & Tom Holland Reunite For Dinner Date In Paris After Confirming Romance

The ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ co-stars stepped out for a romantic evening in Paris, as the couple got dinner together. Nothing more romantic than a dinner in Paris! Tom Holland and Zendaya were spotted going on a dinner date together at France’s Le Giraffe restaurant on Sunday November 28. It’s one of the couple’s first public outings, after the 25-year-old actor finally opened up about their relationship in a brand new interview with GQ on November 17. The pair looked dapper and ready for a night on the town.
HollywoodLife

Tom Holland Declares He ‘Loves’ Zendaya ‘Very Much’ & Reveals Why They Keep Relationship Private

For the first time, Tom Holland spoke at-length about his romantic relationship with Zendaya in a new interview with ‘GQ.’. Four months after Tom Holland and Zendaya went public with their relationship, the actor is opening up about the romance in an interview with GQ magazine. “One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn’t really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world,” Tom explained. The actor was referring to photos that surfaced of him and Zendaya kissing at the beginning of July 2021, leading to a collective freakout amongst their fans about the status of their relationship.
Harper's Bazaar

Zendaya Caught Tom Holland While Filming a Spider-Man Stunt

Zendaya and Tom Holland had an adorable joint appearance. The rumored couple kicked off the Spider-Man: No Way Home press tour with an appearance on The Graham Norton Show. During the interview, the pair revealed that their height difference–the Euphoria star is several inches taller than the Spider-Man actor–brought up a challenge while filming a stunt for the superhero film.
HollywoodLife

Tom Holland Jokes He Isn’t Tall Enough To Catch Zendaya: She’d ‘Catch Me’ In ‘Spider-Man’ Stunts

Tom Holland laughed about being shorter than Zendaya and said she even caught HIM during a ‘Spider-Man’ stunt. Tom Holland, 25, joked about not being tall enough to catch onscreen love interest and real-life girlfriend Zendaya, 25, during stunts for Spider-Man: No Way Home. During an interview on The Graham Norton Show on Dec. 3, the Dune beauty revealed how Tom — who is 5’8″– ended up looking less than heroic during filming “Spider-Man swings us on top of a bridge, and he places me there…” the 5’10” stunner explained. “He’s supposed to gently, you know, rest MJ on the bridge and walk away from her.” But, she added that “because of our height difference” if they’re headed to the same point that “I will land before him because my feet obviously hit the ground before he does.”
KXLY

Zendaya: I don’t have a career plan

Zendaya doesn’t have a career plan. The 25-year-old actress is currently one of the most sought-after stars in Hollywood, but Zendaya insists she’s not following a strict career plan. The actress – who began her career as a child model and back-up dancer – told Interview Magazine: “I never really...
