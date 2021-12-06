ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Woman reportedly breastfed pet cat on board Delta flight

Fox5 KVVU
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA (CBS46) — A woman flying from Syracuse, New York, to Atlanta startled fellow passengers aboard a Delta Airlines flight when she began breastfeeding her hairless cat mid-flight, according to a report by Newsweek. The incident happened onboard Delta Flight 1360. According to what appears to be...

www.fox5vegas.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Independent

Woman ‘punches son and husband’ and ‘steals passenger’s cookies’ on flight from Texas

A woman screamed at and punched her son and husband before stealing a fellow passenger’s cookies on a US flight, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).The unnamed “unruly” traveller was on a Horizon Air flight from Austin, Texas to San Francisco, California on 18 May – but the FAA has only just released details of the incident.She refused to fasten her seatbelt, “punched and screamed at her husband and son… diverting flight attendants from their duties,” the FAA said in a statement. “She threw trash at a flight attendant, and snatched cookies from a nearby passenger.”The US transportation agency...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Channel 3000

Woman gives birth on Delta flight with help of Atlanta firefighters

ATLANTA (WGCL) — Only nine days old, little Analia Acevedo Castaneda came into this world on a wing and a prayer. Her mom, Liliana Castaneda Avilia says, “her actual due date was Dec. 23, but it came out early.”. Liliana’s daughter’s birthday is now documented in pictures taken in the...
ATLANTA, GA
Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

The 8 airline passengers on the FAA’s latest list of worst behavior

Eight airline passengers face fines of up to $40,000 each in the latest round of civil penalties by the Federal Aviation Administration. The stiffest fine was for a passenger on an April flight out of San Jose; a lesser one was proposed for a passenger out of San Francisco. In...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
State
New York State
Syracuse, NY
Pets & Animals
City
Atlanta, NY
Syracuse, NY
Lifestyle
WHAS 11

Reports: Intoxicated woman attacks Spirit Airlines flight crew

A woman flying from Fort Lauderdale to Nashville allegedly attacked two flight attendants and was zip-tied by another passenger Saturday, according to multiple news reports. It's the latest in what has been thousands of reports of unruly passengers on commercial flights this year. It happened on Spirit Airlines flight NK222,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
arcamax.com

Delta to continue Atlanta-Johannesburg flights amid restrictions

Delta Air Lines is continuing its Atlanta-Johannesburg flights, even though the U.S. has imposed new restrictions on travel from southern African countries because of concerns about a new COVID-19 variant. Atlanta-based Delta operates three flights a week between Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and Johannesburg. The airline resumed the route, which had...
LIFESTYLE
Best Life

If You're Offered This on a Plane, Just Say No, Flight Attendants Warn

With holiday travel back in full swing, you've probably noticed that your flights home are just as packed as they've ever been, if not more so. But whether your trip is a mere two hours or a whopping 14, you should try to make your flight as comfortable as possible. Flight attendants will do their best to aid you in that pursuit: From a can of soda to a pair of headphones, they offer everything that they can to make sure that passengers have a smooth ride. At the same time, there are some in-flight amenities that you shouldn't take advantage of. According to flight attendants, if you're offered certain items on a plane, you're better off turning them down. Read on to find out what you should just say no to.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Delta Airlines#Flight Attendants#Newsweek#Justjettingthru#Acar#Red Coat#Cbs46
iheart.com

Woman abandons dog at Tampa Airport when she can't pay the flight pet fee

A woman who could not afford the pet fee to take her senior dog on a flight reportedly abandoned the dog at the Tampa airport. Now he is in a better -- and safer -- spot. The good Samaritan who rescued the dog said it appears to be a 14-year-old Shih Tzu mix and goes by the name ‘Bama.’ The dog was supposed to be getting on a plane to Miami, but when the woman carrying him found out she needed to provide his vaccine information and would have to pay a fee, she apparently left the dog behind and got on the plane alone.
TAMPA, FL
Thrillist

This Airline Has Flights for $20.22 for Travel Tuesday

You've heard of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but are you familiar with Travel Tuesday? It's very similar to the other major shopping days, except the deals are more focused. And to honor the holiday, Spirit Airlines is offering an absolutely incredible sale: one-way flights starting from $20.22. Here's the...
TRAVEL
Thrillist

Southwest Airlines Has Flights for as Low as $39 Right Now

Cooler temperatures are creeping in, and winter will be here before we know it. The change has people across the nation ready to pack their bags and sneak away for a bit, especially after months of being limited in where you can go. Now that travel restrictions are easing and vaccination rates are rising, travel is back on the menu. As if getting away wasn't enticing enough, Southwest Airlines is dishing up a big sale with flights as low as $39.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
onemileatatime.com

American Airlines’ Very Long India Flights

American Airlines recently started flying to India. The airline is having some unique issues with this route, which is leading to very long flight times. One of those problems contributed to the flight having to divert to Gander today, so let’s go over the details. American Airlines’ Russian airspace issue.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
iheart.com

Passengers Stuck on Plane at Ford Airport

GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - No comment from yet American Airlines after passengers say they were forced to sit on a plane for hours after landing at the Ford International Airport. Pilots told the passengers that they were dealing with staffing issues at the gate. "Everybody kept their cool, but that's...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Jewish couple kicked off American Airlines flight for refusing to put prayer shawl on floor

A Jewish couple who were kicked off an American Airlines flight for refusing to store their sacred prayer shawl on the floor have filed a lawsuit against the airline.Roberto and Elana Birman, a couple in their 70s, were flying from Miami to New York on flight 322 in August when they claim the incident occurred.A flight attendant allegedly pulled Roberto’s Tallit bag, a 8.5 inch-by-8.5-inch clear plastic bag holding his prayer book and shawl, out from the overhead bin and asked who it belonged to.When the pair indicated it was theirs, the crew member allegedly threw the bag on his...
LIFESTYLE
Best Life

Delta Air Lines Is Cutting These Flights for the Next Two Months

As the busy holiday season continues, travelers in the U.S. are getting back to the skies after a major dip in air travel during the height of the COVID pandemic. More than two million people traveled through airports the weekend before Thanksgiving, and more than one million are still traveling now—an increase from the 500,000 to 800,000 travelers seen during this time last year, according to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). But heightened demand is happening alongside flight cancellations and cuts. United Airlines, Frontier, and American Airlines have all announced in recent months that they would be dropping flights next year. And now, Delta Air Lines is making some cancellations as well. Read on to find out what flights are being cut by this carrier for the next two months.
LIFESTYLE
New York Post

Woman attacks Spirit Airlines flight attendants after she allegedly got drunk

A woman needed to be restrained by a fellow passenger on a Spirit Airlines flight to Nashville Saturday when she allegedly got drunk and attacked two flight attendants. A 42-year-old woman was charged with public intoxication, court records showed. The suspect yelled at arresting officers to “shoot me” and told them she had “a lot” to drink, according to the Tennessean.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy