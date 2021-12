“There’s nothing wild and scenic about a dam.” That quote from former Rep. Greg Walden, a Republican from Hood River, was one of our favorites. It summed up a problem at Bowman Dam on the Crooked River near Prineville. And it’s a reason we continue to insist that Oregon Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley provide the public now with maps of their proposal to add more wild and scenic waterways in Oregon.

