ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Pokemon Unite Has Crossed 50 Million Downloads

By GALA-MOS
nintendosoup.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pokemon Company has announced that Pokemon Unite has reached a new massive milestone on Switch. As of 6 December 2021, the title has crossed...

nintendosoup.com

Comments / 0

Related
dbltap.com

Decidueye Joins Pokemon UNITE Roster

Pokemon UNITE announced on Nov. 19 that the “Arrow Quill” Pokemon, Decidueye, would be joining Pokemon UNITE’s roster. Trainers will likely know this Pokemon from its first-form: the adorable owl Pokemon, Rowlet. It was first introduced as the grass-type starter of the Alola region in Pokemon Sun and Moon. Later, it reappeared in Ultra Sun and Moon and has since been revealed as the grass-starter in the upcoming Pokemon Legends: Arceus.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl sell 1.396 million copies in Japan

Thanks to new data from Famitsu, we have the early word on initial sales for Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl in Japan. During their first three days of availability, the games sold 1,395,642 million units. That includes both games at retail (as well as the Double Pack) plus sales of download cards. Digital sales from the eShop are not a part of that figure.
RETAIL
dbltap.com

What is Pokemon UNITE Doing for Black Friday?

We’ve uncovered what Pokemon UNITE plans to do for Black Friday this year. It looks like Pokemon fans won’t have to settle for merchandise deals and sales from their favorite retailers after all. According to popular community news site, Serebii, and the Pokemon UNITE Japan Twitter account, the game will host a Black Friday sale tomorrow, Friday, Nov. 26, featuring trainer clothes. It will also add a new holowear to the game for those who aren’t ready to let go of the spooky season just yet.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downloads#Pok Mon Unite#The Pokemon Company#Pokemon Unite#Aeos Tickets#Pokemonunite
The Game Haus

The Future of Pokemon Unite Competitive

Pokemon Unite has now been available to play for about four months. During this time, the game has accumulated over 9 million players. With the game seeing constant growth, there have been many questions on if Pokemon Unite competitive has a future. Here is why it has a chance to flourish as well as problems it is currently facing.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Has Put Charizard's Priciest Statue Up for Sale

Pokemon has put the spotlight on its Sinnoh starters for the past few months, but despite the shifted focus, Charizard has found a way to outdo the Diamond and Pearl starters. The Kanto Pokemon makes no bones about its popularity, and every medium from the anime to the trading card game gives the evolution special attention. And now, it seems like die-hard Charizard fans can pre-order what might be one of his priciest collectibles to date.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Pokemon
ComicBook

New Pokemon Board Game Now Available in United States

A Pokemon-themed version of Labyrinth is available now in the United States. Earlier this year, ComicBook.com reported on Pokemon Labyrinth, a licensed version of best-selling board game Labyrinth that features Pokemon. The game is a bit of a rarity in that Pokemon board games are far and few in between, but it wasn't available in the United States when first released. However, the Amazon web page for Pokemon Labyrinth officially went live earlier today, marking the first time that the game is now available for US fans.
HOBBIES
Neowin

Samsung sold a million units of The Frame this year

Samsung has announced that it sold one million units of its Lifestyle-category TV, The Frame. The Frame has almost reached another milestone of selling two million units since its original launch in 2017 – of course, the TV has evolved since its original launch with improved specifications and a sleeker design.
ELECTRONICS
pockettactics.com

PUBG: New State update: player count hits 40m downloads

The much anticipated futuristic battle royale, PUBG: New State has garnered much attention in the mobile gaming community. Over the course of popular PUBG: New State alpha tests, it gathered a massive amount of pre-registrations, and since its release date on November 11, survivors everywhere have rushed to this fresh addition to the beloved series. Now, the game has hit a whopping 40 million downloads – a huge milestone, well worthy of celebration.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Is there a Shiny Rattata in Pokemon Go?

Rattata is appearing in a special Pokemon Go Spotlight Hour on November 26, so many Trainers will be wondering whether it’s available as a Shiny – and what the chances of catching one are. Most Pokemon Go fans know that a Spotlight Hour takes place every Tuesday evening, but there...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Tsareena announced for Pokemon Unite

Tsareena is joining Pokemon Unite as the game’s next playable character, The Pokemon Company and Timi Studio Group just revealed. Currently we’re waiting on further information. However, we do know that the game has a campaign planned in which players will be able to obtain the Tsareena’s license simply by logging in.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Go Has a New Mega Raid Out Now

A new Mega Evolution has come to Pokemon Go. Today marks the beginning of the Season of Heritage, a brand new multi-month "season" that kicks off a new storyline in Pokemon Go, this time focused on a strange door that seems to have ties with the upcoming Pokemon Legends: Arceus game. Pokemon Go also kicked off the month with a brand new Mega Evolution, with Mega Steelix now available to battle in raids between now and December 23rd. In the main series games, Mega Steelix boasts an impressive Defense stat, making it a pain to face with physical attacks. While that's not quite the case in Pokemon Go due to the lack of a Defense/Special Defense separation, Mega Steelix still boasts an impressive HP stat that will turn any Mega Raid into a marathon. Players will need to bring the right Pokemon if they want to bring down Mega Steelix with a relatively modest number of players.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Pokemon Unite Reveals Tsareena as Its Next Playable Character

Pokemon Unite Is Getting Tsareena as Its Next Playable Character on December 9th. Pokemon Unite devs have just revealed that the game’s next playable character is going to be Tsareena. She is a grass-type species known for her brutal kicks with her stalk-like legs. Tsareena is joining the game’s new limited time campaign.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingonphone.com

Figure Fantasy: First-ever 3D figurine-themed idle mobile game is now available in Open Beta on iOS and Android

Komoe Technology Limited has announced the open beta of its 3D figurine-themed RPG mobile game Figure Fantasy on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Figure Fantasy is the first of its kind, combining traditional auto-battling gameplay with Physically Based Rendering (PBR) to create an incredibly life-like world populated by high-quality anime figurines. The game won the 2021 Best Game Changer of Google Play in Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan, and after its open beta release, players worldwide can start building their collections today.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy