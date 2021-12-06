ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, OR

Lake County Commissioners Work Session Part Two, Nov 30, 2021

lakecountyexam.com
 5 days ago

As a public service the Lake County Examiner will film public...

www.lakecountyexam.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lake County, OR
Lake County, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
Fox News

Back-to-back: Young gives Alabama consecutive Heisman wins

Bryce Young didn't just meet the standard set by the star quarterbacks who preceded him at Alabama, he exceeded it. Young became the first Crimson Tide quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, making Alabama the fifth school with consecutive winners of college football's most prestigious player of the year award.
ALABAMA STATE
The Hill

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas aides who met with Trump

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol announced Friday that it has issued six new subpoenas, including to an aide to former President Trump who is now a congressional candidate. Lawmakers on the panel are seeking information from associates of Trump who allegedly met with...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lake County Examiner

Comments / 0

Community Policy