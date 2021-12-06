ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nunes to resign from Congress, become CEO of Trump media firm

FOX2Now
 4 days ago
(The Hill) – Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), a key ally of former President Trump who was poised to be the chairman of the powerful Ways and Means Committee if Republicans were to win back the House in 2022, said Monday he will resign at the end of this month to pursue...

MSNBC

Roger Stone becomes the latest Trump insider to plead the Fifth

There is a certain symmetry to the circumstances. Exactly three years ago this week, after two members of Donald Trump's inner circle had already pleaded the Fifth, Republican operative Roger Stone told congressional investigators that he, too, was invoking the Fifth Amendment's protection against self-incrimination as lawmakers investigated the Russia scandal.
POTUS
MSNBC

Trump's Jan. 6 privilege argument just got laughed out of court — again

The U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for Washington, D.C., has (correctly) denied former President Donald Trump’s attempt to test the boundaries of his own power to the detriment of the power of the executive and legislative branches. The ruling comes after Trump sued to prevent the National Archives from turning over White House documents related to the insurrection on Jan. 6 to a House select committee investigating it.
WASHINGTON, DC
Vanity Fair

Republicans: Let People Die of COVID or So Help Us We’ll Shut Down the Government

It’s hard to say what’s more idiotic: The possibility the GOP could shut down the federal government, or the reason they’re threatening to do so. Lawmakers are facing a Friday deadline to fund the government, with Democrats and Republicans currently at loggerheads over how long to kick the can down the road. Democrats want to pass a continuing resolution, or short-term spending bill, that would push off a debate over funding until next year. But a group of Senate Republicans, with support from their House colleagues, are preparing to complicate things further. According to Politico, a cadre of conservatives are threatening to shut down the government to keep Joe Biden’s COVID vaccination requirements on businesses from taking effect.
CONGRESS & COURTS
HuffingtonPost

Matt Gaetz's ‘Extreme' Warning Flipped Back On Him In Scathing Attack Ad

The Democratic Party warned that Republicans are “too extreme to be in power” in a new attack ad released Thursday. The 30-second spot took Rep. Matt Gaetz’s (R-Fla.) warning of what will happen if the GOP wins control of the House in 2022 and fired it right back at the Donald Trump-adoring lawmaker and his increasingly extremist party.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

The damage done by Joe Manchin is likely to get much worse

Something important just happened in Washington, but it created little more than a passing media ripple. The House passed a far-reaching political reform package late Thursday, but because it’s simply assumed that Republicans will filibuster it, this is a second-tier story. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox....
CONGRESS & COURTS
