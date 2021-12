Communicating clearly and effectively with patients is a hallmark of good patient care. However, as the Delta Variant defines the next phase of COVID, many healthcare organizations are experiencing a massive surge in patient communication volume. Not only do they need to communicate important updates about the virus, testing, appointments, and vaccinations; but they are also still dealing with a swell of inbound questions from patients needing answers to ongoing healthcare concerns they may have put off during earlier phases of the pandemic. Traditionally, the only way to scale to meet this demand would be to add more agents to their support centers. But critical healthcare staff shortages, which existed before the virus and are now compounded by it, have providers scrambling to keep pace.

