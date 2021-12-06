ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India Newswire: Delhi dengue, Omicron update, Mucormycosis

Cover picture for the articleSix more deaths due to dengue have been reported in the national capital, taking the total number of fatalities due to the vector-borne disease reported in Delhi this year to 15, according to a municipal report released on Monday. The number of dengue cases jumped to over 8,900. Omicron...

Sequencing results of Delhi travellers for Omicron awaited

New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): The genome sequencing of four Covid-19 positive international travellers is awaited to ascertain if they carried the Omicron variant when they landed in Delhi on Wednesday. "We are awaiting genome sequencing results of four travellers from London and Amsterdam, who arrived at Delhi Airport...
45 students test positive for COVID-19 in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 27 (ANI): Atleast 45 students and one staff member of a school and a college in Bengaluru were tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, said the District Health Officer, Bengaluru Urban. 12 students who are in their first year of BSc nursing course at Spurthy College...
114 jawans killed 1,200 Chinese soldiers in battle of Rezang LA, says Rajnath Singh

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): Praising the courage and bravery showed by Kumaon Battalion in Rezang LA against Chinese soldiers, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said, "The miracle done by 124 jawans of the Kumaon Battalion can never be forgotten.""On November 18, when I went to Rezang LA, I was told that 114 of jawans were martyred, but they killed over 1,200 Chinese soldiers," said Singh at Shaheed Samman Yatra in Pithoragarh.
Delhi's choked roads worsen India's toxic smog crisis

After decades commuting on New Delhi's parlous roads, office worker Ashok Kumar spends more time than ever stuck in the gridlock that packs the Indian capital's thoroughfares and pollutes the city. The sprawling megacity of 20 million people is regularly ranked the world's most polluted capital, with traffic exhaust a...
Omicron Update

Since our article on Saturday Nov. 27 here is some of the further news about COVID-Omicron. The virus is now identified in over a half dozen European countries (and is likely in most of Europe), Australia, Israel, and Hong Kong. Fourteen people on a plane that landed in the Netherlands coming from South Africa were positive for the Omicron variant. All arriving passengers are now being tested and held until results are available. Japan which has not yet identified Omicron in country, and Israel, have banned all foreigners from entering the country. Many countries, including the U.S. have less restrictive policies. Physicians world-wide including Dr. Francis Collins, Head of the National Institutes of Health and Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases have said it will take two weeks to know much more. They are also reminding people that we don’t know how it will affect vaccinated and boosted people and whether it will induce more severe symptoms and of the need to use mitigation methods including vaccines, masking, and social distancing.
First Covid Omicron case in Delhi after Tanzania returnee tests positive; 5th in India

New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): Delhi reported its first case of new COVID-19 Variant Omicron on Sunday. "First omicron case detected in Delhi. The patient admitted to the LNJP Hospital had returned from Tanzania. Till now, 17 people (who come from abroad) have tested positive for Covid and they have been admitted to the hospital," Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain told reporters here.
Hong Kong blames passenger with ‘selfish mask’ for first case of new Covid variant

Authorities in Hong Kong blamed a South African traveller who was allegedly wearing a “selfish” mask with a valve for bringing the new variant of coronavirus to the city.Health officials had earlier confirmed cross-infection between two guests on the same floor of the Regal Airport Hotel in Hong Kong after they both tested positive for the virus. The South African and another guest were quarantined in opposite rooms. Officials said both persons were fully vaccinated.As a precautionary measure, 12 people who were staying in rooms close to the infected persons have been placed under compulsory 14-day quarantine at a government...
Jewar Airport: The New Airport For Delhi, India

The Delhi-National Capital Region is all set to receive its second international airport. Jewar International Airport is now three years away from completion and will have the capacity to serve 70 million passengers at full capacity. We take a look at this upcoming airport and who it will serve. Coming...
India detects third omicron case in 72-year-old from Zimbabwe

India has reported another case of the Covid omicron variant, just a couple days after its first cases were detected, taking the tally to three as the country tightens its international travel rules in efforts to avoid an outbreak.The new case was detected in a man who returned recently from Zimbabwe to Jamnagar city in the western state of Gujarat.The state health department confirmed on Saturday that the infection was of the highly mutant after the 72-year-old man’s samples were sent for further checks following his positive RT-PCR report, according to news agency PTI.The first two cases of the...
Omicron: Is India ready for a third wave?

As we approach the third year of the pandemic, epidemiologist Chandrakant Lahariya writes about what India should learn from its fight against Covid-19. Anyone travelling through India's northern states would be forgiven for thinking that the pandemic is over. In the smaller towns, few people wear masks, fewer practise social...
India, Russia 22 ministerial dialogue begins in Delhi

New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): The first 22 Ministerial Dialogue began between the Russian and Indian ministers at the Sushma Swaraj Bhawan here on Monday. The dialogue is expected to focus on "political and defence issues of mutual interest". External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are...
Bipin Rawat: India's 'inspiring commander' who died in helicopter crash

General Bipin Rawat, who died in a helicopter crash on Wednesday, was India's most senior defence official. He was appointed as the country's first chief of defence staff (CDS) in 2019, and previously served as the chief of India's one-million strong army. The 63-year-old had the reputation of being a...
India Detects Seven More Omicron Cases, Making 12 in All

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's tally of reported cases of the heavily mutated Omicron variant of the coronavirus rose to 12 on Sunday after the state of Maharashtra said it had detected seven new cases. Local media also said a new case had been reported in New Delhi. India expects Omicron,...
Off Grid House by UnBox Design in Delhi, India

Neighborhoods in Delhi are witnessing a transition in the social fabric as well as housing typologies and their architecture in the face of rising population and rapid urbanization. The former trend of spaced out single family dwelling units has now been replaced by multifamily apartment units. These are predominantly executed through the profit driven ‘developer model’ that emphasizes on maximization of built area and provision of a generic template of amenities. This one-size-fits-all approach often leads to mass production of banal masonry boxes comprising of repetitive plans and facades, mostly devoid of context and disconnected from their respective neighborhoods. Such a pattern contributes to a static, one-dimensional representation of contemporary architecture vocabulary in the city wherein flamboyance is perceived as an index of determining the value of apartments while functionality and user sensitivity are often discounted.
Woman gives birth while stranded for months at India-Pakistan frontier, names newborn boy Border

A woman stuck at India and Pakistan’s Attari-Wagah frontier for more than two months has named her newborn “Border” to mark her family’s struggle to cross the boundary due to issues with their paperwork.Nimbu Bai and her husband Bala Ram, Hindus from Pakistan, are among the hundreds of travellers who had arrived in India last year before Covid-19 pandemic restrictions were implemented.The couple had travelled for pilgrimage trips to northern India’s Haridwar, which sits on the River Ganges, and the western state of Rajasthan. Though travel is tightly restricted between India and Pakistan and they share almost no direct flights,...
Moscow, Delhi sign deal to produce Kalashnikov assault rifles in India

MOSCOW, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Moscow and New Delhi signed a deal on Monday that will see India produce more than 600,000 AK-203 assault rifles, Russian weapons maker Kalashnikov said. The deal was struck during President Vladimir Putin's visit to India for talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Reporting by...
Delhi

I hope everyone has a wonderful Thanksgiving with friends and family. Last week’s trivia question: In what year were two lanes and a snack bar added to the bowling alley in Delhi? Photos …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
