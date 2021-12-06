Marine Killed While Helping Victims of Crash
A U. S. Marine who stopped to help two people involved in a crash on the 5 near Camp Pendleton early Monday morning was killed when he was...kogo.iheart.com
A U. S. Marine who stopped to help two people involved in a crash on the 5 near Camp Pendleton early Monday morning was killed when he was...kogo.iheart.com
omg I'm so sorry, r.i.p and thank you so so much for your bravery, selflessness and courage of service defending this country.
20 years old. He had his whole life ahead of him and now he’s gone. What a crying shame.
Why can’t people get it through their heads NOT TO DRINK AND DRIVE?? 😡😡😡
Comments / 15