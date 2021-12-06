Marine Killed While Helping Victims of Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 58-year-old woman died Thursday morning in a head-on crash along a central Minnesota highway. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened Preliminary information shows the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on Highway 65 about 15 miles north of Mora in Kanabec County. A northbound Dodge Ram pickup truck crossed over the center line and collided with a Buick sedan. The driver of the sedan, Mia Lisa Besemann of Finlayson, died at the scene. Investigators say she was wearing a seat belt. Neither the truck’s driver, a 46-year-old Braham man, nor his three passengers were hurt. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash. Investigators say road conditions were dry at the time of the crash. More On WCCO.com: School Closings & Delays Minnesota Weather: Schools Close As Bitter Cold Moves In Missing: Joleigha Johnson, 42, Last Seen In Southern Minnesota On Dec. 1 Calls For MPD Officer To Be Disciplined After Video Of Arrest Goes Viral

