Accidents

Marine Killed While Helping Victims of Crash

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA U. S. Marine who stopped to help two people involved in a crash on the 5 near Camp Pendleton early Monday morning was killed when he was...

Janet Doe
4d ago

omg I'm so sorry, r.i.p and thank you so so much for your bravery, selflessness and courage of service defending this country.

pale horse 420
4d ago

20 years old. He had his whole life ahead of him and now he’s gone. What a crying shame.

Lori Lowe
4d ago

Why can’t people get it through their heads NOT TO DRINK AND DRIVE?? 😡😡😡

ABC10

'I've never seen something like this before' | Man riding lawn mower on rural road outside Woodland killed in accident

WOODLAND, Calif. — One man is dead and another recovering from injuries following a crash between a car and a riding mower outside of Woodland Thursday. According to a press release from the California Highway Patrol, officers responded to a call of an accident between a 58-year-old man riding a lawn mower and a car just after 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11. The man riding the lawn mower was traveling north along County Road 97 toward Woodland when the driver of a 2003 Nissan failed to slow down and crashed into the lawn mower, ejecting the driver.
WOODLAND, CA
CBS Minnesota

Woman, 58, Killed In Head-On Crash In Central Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 58-year-old woman died Thursday morning in a head-on crash along a central Minnesota highway. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened Preliminary information shows the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on Highway 65 about 15 miles north of Mora in Kanabec County. A northbound Dodge Ram pickup truck crossed over the center line and collided with a Buick sedan. The driver of the sedan, Mia Lisa Besemann of Finlayson, died at the scene. Investigators say she was wearing a seat belt. Neither the truck’s driver, a 46-year-old Braham man, nor his three passengers were hurt. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash. Investigators say road conditions were dry at the time of the crash.   More On WCCO.com: School Closings & Delays Minnesota Weather: Schools Close As Bitter Cold Moves In Missing: Joleigha Johnson, 42, Last Seen In Southern Minnesota On Dec. 1 Calls For MPD Officer To Be Disciplined After Video Of Arrest Goes Viral
MINNESOTA STATE
KOAT 7

Cause of death revealed for 5 balloon crash victims

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Newly released autopsy and toxicology reports reveal the cause of death for all five victims who died in theballoon crash back in June. According to officials, the cause of death was blunt trauma. A Federal Aviation Administration report released in September showed the pilot, Nick Meleski had...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Ford
Accidents
Public Safety
Traffic Accidents
Eastern New Mexico News

40 calves killed in truck crash

TEXICO - Traffic was disrupted much of Thursday afternoon, and some of Thursday evening, as a semi hauling cattle overturned just south of Texico. No people were injured in the incident, but Curry County Sheriff Wesley Waller estimated 40 animals died out of the total haul of 101 calves. The...
TEXICO, NM
actionnewsnow.com

2 adults identified in Saturday’s I-80 crash that killed 4

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. - The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victims of a deadly crash on Interstate-80 Saturday morning. Deputies said Brittney and Antonio Montano, both 29 years old and from North Highlands, were killed in the crash. Deputies said a 9-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy were...
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
Idaho State Journal

Driver killed in crash identified as missing Montana man

The Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle rollover crash discovered this morning on State Highway 21 in Boise County approximately four miles south of Lowman. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was traveling southbound when his vehicle, a green Dodge Ram pickup, left the edge of the roadway and rolled down a steep embankment. The driver was not wearing a seat belt. He was deceased on scene.
IDAHO STATE
Morning Sun

Family identifies toddler killed in crash

Nicholas Michael Caryl Skaggs had just started attending the Eastwood Childhood Special Education Program in Big Rapids and loved to ride the bus. That’s among the memories his family shared in an obituary after a car crash in Mt. Pleasant that killed Nicholas and left another boy seriously injured.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
KTLO

UPDATE: Teenage crash victim identified

The minor driver of a pickup truck was killed in a one-vehicle accident Tuesday evening in Searcy County. While the report from the Arkansas State Police did not identify the driver due to his age, the Harrison Daily Times reports Marshall High School officials say the driver was 16-year-old Jackson Harness, a student at the school.
ARKANSAS STATE

