UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - The Penn State track & field team will kick off its indoor season when the team travels to Bucknell for the Bison Opener on Dec. 3 and 4. Multi-events athlete Chloe Royce will get the year going in the pentathlon on Friday, with individual event competition set to begin on Saturday. Penn State will not be competing on the track in the meet, but will have several athletes competing in throwing and jumping events.

SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO