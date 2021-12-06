5 takeaways from Bears' 33-22 loss to the Cardinals

Fifteen years ago, the late Dennis Green announced to the world that “the Bears are who we thought they were” after they staged an impressive comeback on Monday Night Football during the 2006 season.

Flash forward to the 2021 season, and those same words can be spoken about this team. After being put away by the Cardinals 33-22 and sitting at 4-8, the Bears are once again who we thought they were, and that is simply a bad football team.

With Andy Dalton at the helm instead of Justin Fields, who is still recovering from his rib injury, the Bears were behind the eight ball almost immediately, thanks to turnovers and never were able to recover against one of the best teams in the league.

Fans in attendance were treated to poor football in poor weather conditions, a tradition unlike any other at Soldier Field. Here are my takeaways from Sunday’s debacle on the lakefront.

1

We're one game closer to real changes being made

Let me take a page from Matt Nagy’s press conference as I say “this is just where I’m at right now.” At 4-8 without Justin Fields being able to play, there’s really not much to takeaway from this game other than it’s one step closer to real changes being made at Halas Hall. They’re not going to come tomorrow or next week, but it’ll happen as soon as the season concludes. It’s a foregone conclusion at this point.

It’s sad when you can’t really be excited for a football game because the product is embarrassingly below average. Rage has turned to apathy, which is arguably worse considering the Bears can’t elicit an emotion out of me when they continuously show they’re a poorly run organization. Eventually, you just stop caring until they decide to take a new direction with the franchise.

There are now five games left in the season and the Bears might win two of them. I love consuming NFL football, but if Fields wasn’t able to play, I would probably request the Bears to fast forward through the end of the season and begin restructuring the football operations.

2

No, the offense doesn't work better with Andy Dalton

I think it’s finally time we put the argument that Andy Dalton can run Nagy’s offense better than Fields to bed. I’m not saying Fields is going to go gangbusters when he makes his return, rather that the whole product stinks.

Dalton had his worst start as a Bear, throwing four interceptions and attempting 41 passes on the day. The weather conditions did him no favors and his receivers didn’t have the best hands on the day, but he still has to wear this performance. It also should be the end of any silly debate about Dalton starting over Fields because he supposedly runs the offense better than the rookie.

Dalton is what he is — a veteran quarterback that can win you some games here and there, but won’t ever get you over the hump. He’s not a “win because of” guy. Had the Bears had him in 2019 when the offense was sputtering with Mitchell Trubisky, it may have been a different story for the team.

But the fact is there is absolutely no reason he should be starting on this football team. The arm strength isn’t there, the mobility is questionable, and he’s just a top backup at this point who is making a lot more money than he probably should be. Hopefully Fields can go the rest of the way and we can look forward to watching his development.

3

David Montgomery is back to his early-season form

Though he made his return from injury a few weeks ago, we had not really seen the true David Montgomery that we were accustomed to seeing for the first part of the season. Montgomery’s usage was down and he wasn’t getting the production like had prior to his knee injury. All that changed on Sunday though when he single-handedly carried the offense for a good chunk of the game.

Montgomery carried the ball 20 times for 90 yards and a touchdown, while adding eight catches for 51 yards. All in all, he accounted for 141 yards of offense, or 43 percent of the total offensive output for the Bears.

Turnovers really killed this game from the start, but feeding Montgomery clearly worked in moving the ball down the field. It begs the question yet again why Nagy went away from the run game over the last few weeks, but hopefully this means Montgomery has a strong finish this season.

4

'Bear Weather' doesn't help anyone and it's time to let it go

You know what’s worse than watching the Bears lose 33-22? Watching the game while sitting out in the rainy and cold elements at Soldier Field. Haven’t we had enough of the “Bear Weather” trope? It clearly didn’t impact the Cardinals as much as the Bears and after seeing fans struggle with their rain ponchos on Sunday, it’s time to embrace the possibility and likelihood of an indoor stadium in the suburbs.

Many people will be upset about the loss of tradition, but does it actually matter if your favorite team suddenly is able to put together a modern-day offense while playing on artificial turf? I’ve had my experiences during those cold, rainy games and sure, I wore it as a badge of honor when I would attend games in 10 degree weather. I was also 13 at the time. Since then, I’ve grown up and come to appreciate going to games that are climate controlled. It helps the fans and it definitely helps the players.

I’m alright if we never get another Fog Bowl or a snowy Soldier Field. Give me a product that I’m proud to watch on the field instead. Seeing players slip and slide on worn-down turf isn’t my idea of history or atmosphere.

5

The Cardinals showed us how a front office is supposed to work

This is probably my biggest takeaway from the entire game and it’s a quick shot and description of the Cardinals owner and general manager standing in the cold rain together at Soldier Field.

At some point during the game, the cameras picked up general manager Steve Keim and owner Michael Bidwell, standing next to each other and talking as their team was on their way to a league-leading 10th victory of the season. How many times have you seen Ryan Pace and Ted Phillips/George McCaskey together at a Bears game, let alone a road game? We’ve only seen Virginia McCaskey and, while we love her dearly, she’s not making any sort of football decisions.

Keim and Bidwell have a strong working relationship since Keim was made the general manager in 2013. They’ve had success, but also some very lean years that saw them bottom out in the late 2010s. But they work together and have built things back thanks to shrewd drafting, key free agents, and finding the right coach to pair with an emerging superstar quarterback.

Meanwhile, Pace, also known as the “Hermit of Halas Hall” continues to hide as his team flounders once again. Considering the false reports that came out a couple weeks ago and how McCaskey needed to speak with the team directly, there’s no cohesion in that front office. These guys preach collaboration, but prefer to stay in the shadows instead of out front and center.

I see a solid partnership between Bidwell, Keim, and Kliff Kingsbury, as they all work together to bring Arizona back to the playoffs. With the Bears, I see a sinking head coach that is left hung out to dry, while Pace and McCaskey remain in their holes until the games are done. After all, why show yourself during the season when the games are actually played when you can wait until the offseason and say everything is going to be fine in nine months.