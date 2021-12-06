Lighting of the Lawn is back for its 20th year

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Monument Lighting, the unofficial kickoff to the holiday season, in Baltimore returns Thursday. What started as a quiet gathering of neighbors has evolved into a tradition now in its 50th year and again will feature food, live performances and a fireworks display. The fun goes from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Mt. Vernon Place, 699 Washington Place. The entertainment includes: DJ Impulse, Brandon Woody, Baltimore School for the Arts, Rufus Roundtree and Da B’more Brass Factory, Zadia, and the Morgan State Choir. The event is free and open to the public, but face masks are required. This is the last year the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore is producing the event before handing it over to the Mt. Vernon Place Conservancy, which oversees the monument and the parks that surround it. The conservancy will assume full responsibility for the event in 2022.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 13 DAYS AGO