ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

Embrace Your Texture: Teyana Taylor partners with Darling Hair Extensions

By Erikka Yvonne
blac.media
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re like me, you take your hair care seriously – it’s not a game. You’re always looking for the best hair extensions for protective styling. I’m excited to announce the arrival of Darling, Africa’s #1 hair extensions brand, to the United States!. Darling specializes in the elevation of...

www.blac.media

Comments / 5

Related
extratv

Teyana Taylor Hospitalized, Says Body ‘Shut Down’

Singer Teyana Taylor is recovering after she says her body “shut down” while on her The Last Rose Petal farewell tour. The 30-year-old, who was forced to cancel her Mashantucket, Connecticut, on Saturday, took to Instagram Sunday to share a photo from the hospital to explain what happened. She wrote, “Thank you, thank you, thank you so much for all the warm love, sweet videos & prayers from my CT rose petals…. I love y’all!”
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Hair Trends 2022: These Will Be the Most Popular Cuts, Styles, and Colors

As much as I love a new makeup trend or nail trend, I will say that nothing transforms your ~lewk~ quite like a brand-new hairstyle. But, at the same time, there's also nothing that can make you look feel as tired as a haircut or color that you've been wearing for far too long. So if your current hairstyle needs a 2022 update, let's help you shake things up. We asked a few celebrity hairstylists and experts for their predictions of the biggest hair trends that 2022 will bring, and we gathered them all here for you. From tiny tweaks, like a change in your hair part or adding a little gloss, to major changes, like heavy bangs and long extensions, these will be the 17 biggest hair trends next year. So go ahead, start your new year off with a bang (get it? Okay, bye).
HAIR CARE
PopSugar

Teyana Taylor, Iman Shumpert, and Their Daughters Star in a New Skims Cozy Campaign

We should have known Teyana Taylor would be next to model for Skims when she started wearing the brand this past summer. The musician and dancer was tapped by Kim Kardashian herself to star in the new "Cozy" collection campaign alongside her family, NBA star Iman Shumpert and their daughters Junie and Rue. Together, they show off some of the new pieces that include unisex "Cozy" styles for the first time, posing in pics for photographer Donna Trope.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Teyana Taylor
thisis50.com

Doja Cat Dropped A Sexy Visual For ‘Woman’ With Teyana Taylor Making A Cameo

In The “Woman” video, Teyana Taylor exudes sexy. The visual that will be ensure to invoke you to bite your lip starts with Doja being summoned by the Queen to assist her with defending her throne. Of course the Queen is Teyana Taylor. In Essence, it feels like another moment where an artist is attempting to give Teyana her flowers as the ultimate choreographer and artist.
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Teyana Taylor Is Queen of Planet Her in Doja Cat’s ‘Woman’ Video

In the immortal words of Jo March from Little Women (2019): “Women!” In Doja Cat’s new music video for “Woman,” that is, the pop star returns to the world of Planet Her. Also starring singer-songwriter Teyana Taylor as her majesty herself, the queen of Planet Her. With some help from Doja and her always-hot choreography, she defends the throne from some male challengers. Men … not even Planet Her is safe anymore! The song is the opening track off Doja Cat’s third album, released back in June, and the fourth single following “Kiss Me More” with SZA, “You Right” with the Weeknd, and “Need to Know,” the video for which co-starred Grimes. The album helped lead Doja Cat to a whopping eight Grammy nominations recently, including Album of the Year for Planet Her and Record and Song of the Year for “Kiss Me More.”
CELEBRITIES
Essence

The Important Lesson Teyana Taylor Is Teaching Junie And Rue About Loving Their Hair — EXCLUSIVE

The wife, mother, performer and now Darling Hair ambassador on teaching her girls to embrace their curls. Two things that Teyana Taylor doesn’t play about: her family and her hair. Since bursting on to the scene more than a decade ago with her television debut on MTV’s My Super Sweet Sixteen, the hair chameleon has left fans anticipating her next hairstyle time and time again. For some of her latest looks, she’s been relying on Darling Hair, Africa’s number one hair extensions brand which has finally made its way stateside with Taylor at the forefront. “I’m excited to be partnering with Darling because I resonate with their mission of helping women own their power with the reassurance of great hair,” she tells ESSENCE exclusively. “When asked to be the face of the brand, I wanted to ensure I aligned with a brand that mirrors my everyday lifestyle and Darling does just that. It’s my go-to product for all of my versatile hairstyles like braids, twists, locs and more. With Darling Hair, I am able to promote a brand that I enjoy while embracing and protecting my natural hair.”
HAIR CARE
Black America Web

Teyana Taylor Was Hospitalized For Exhaustion Before Recent Concert

Teyana Taylor was set to perform at the Femme It Forward concert in Connecticut last night before she was forced to cancel after her “body gave out” and she was rushed to the emergency room for exhaustion. The “Wake Up Love” took to Instagram early this morning to share the...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Extensions#Natural Hair#Black Hair#Hair Styles
ClutchPoints

Iman Shumpert’s wife: Teyana Taylor

An NBA champion with the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers, Iman Shumpert is also a rapper and a TV personality outside of basketball. His off-court career has no doubt been burgeoned by his marriage to Teyana Taylor, an R&B star who’s collaborated with the likes of Beyoncé, Jay-Z and Kanye West. Iman...
MUSIC
ETOnline.com

Teyana Taylor Says She's 'Proud But Not Shocked' by Husband Iman Shumpert's 'Dancing With the Stars' Win

Teyana Taylor is bursting with love and pride for her husband, Iman Shumpert. The 30-year-old singer took to Instagram to celebrate the former basketball player's victory as the winner of Dancing With the Stars' 30th season. Shumpert and his partner, Daniella Karagach, took home the mirrorball trophy during Monday's epic finale. The pair performed an epic freestyle set to both "Lose Control" by Missy Elliott and "Bounce" by DJ Clent that guest judge Julianne Hough called the best freestyle in the show's history.
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Hair Care
Essence

Teyana Taylor Rushed To The Emergency Room, Missed 'Last Rose Petal' Tour Stop

"My body simply gave out," Taylor told fans alongside a picture of her appearing ill, yet bright-spirited from a hospital bed. Teyana Taylor has been flooring her loyal fans with dynamic performances turned viral clips while on the northeastern leg of her final U.S. tour, The Last Rose Petal. However,...
MUSIC
youbeauty.com

Embrace Your Body Hair

As women, we have a lot to worry about. But should removing all of our body hair really be one of those things? Of course, it is totally up to you to choose how you groom. Have you ever considered just letting it be?. For many women, this idea may...
HAIR CARE
hotnewhiphop.com

Teyana Taylor Updates Fans After Being Hospitalized For Exhaustion

Teyana Taylor has been hospitalized for exhaustion amidst performing on her The Last Rose Petal… Farewell Tour. The singer provided an update for fans on Instagram, Sunday. “Thank you for being so understanding,” Teyana captioned a picture of herself in a hospital bed. “Y’all know Petunia don’t miss no shows & most importantly, know I’ve been leaving it all on tha stage for a month straight 1000%. So I am really saddened to have not been able to do the same for you last night. My team & I tried everything down to the very last second to get me out on that stage, but my body simply just gave out, which actually started a few days ago. SHUT DOWN, my body actually low key betrayed me cause ah b*tch was tryna get on that stage.”
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy