ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Business Solutions Platforms

By Colin Smith
TrendHunter.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article'Sabi' is a Nigeria-based startup that has created a new business solutions platform to increase the efficiency of Business-To-Business (B2B) operations in Africa. Sabi is a digital platform that has been created...

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

Related
TrendHunter.com

Collaborative Retail Platforms

Bloomingdale's employs NuORDER by Lightspeed to change the way its buyers and brands collaborate digitally and in real-time. As a result of using the technology, Bloomingdale's experiences "reduced time spent on writing orders and preparing for style out reviews for key buying teams." The visually driven platform played a major...
RETAIL
martechseries.com

fabric Launches Comprehensive Commerce Platform for Business Buyers

Fabric, a headless commerce platform purpose-built for growth, today announced the launch of its business to business (B2B) platform for distributors, manufacturers and wholesalers, who sell to other SMB, mid-market and enterprise-scale companies. fabric’s platform helps companies, including MSC Industrial, PENCOM, Klondike and National Business Furniture, deliver modern customer experiences where they were previously constrained by legacy technologies or internal e-commerce experience. Additionally, with fabric, B2B sales teams can now point potential customers to a self-service commerce platform for simple orders, allowing them to provide support for more complex inquiries that require a higher degree of expertise and service.
ECONOMY
aithority.com

Stonebrook Risk Solutions Partners With Mphasis To Build Disruptive Digital Platform

The architecture’s state-of-the-art user experience, data security, and performance will allow integration with regional health plans and large-scale partners. Stonebrook Risk Solutions announced that it has selected Mphasis to build a disruptive architecture enabling it to partner with regional health plans to transform healthcare across the United States. The digital platform will connect regional health plans, insurance companies, pharmacy benefits, consumer-directed health programs, and medical management companies into a nationwide network of providers that will compete with national health plans for mid-tier employers.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Boxed Teams With Google Cloud To Power Global Platform Technology Solutions

Boxed, an e-commerce grocery platform that sells bulk consumables and licenses its e-commerce software to enterprise retailers, announced it will further integrate with Google Cloud to drive innovation throughout its platform and continuously improve the customer journey. As Boxed continues to scale its Software & Services business, deepening its relationship...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup
zycrypto.com

Introducing WITTY: Africa’s DeFi Remittance Platform For Traders And Businesses

WITTY is a native African blockchain fintech provider with a plan to bring decentralized finance (DeFi) value to the African population. Built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), the platform’s vision is to bring down third-world financial restrictions by leveraging permissionless and trustless technologies. Its mission is to progressively increase crypto coverage in Africa.
ECONOMY
helpnetsecurity.com

DigiCert PKI platform supports certificate-based authentication for Windows Hello for Business

DigiCert unveiled a key advancement in passwordless authentication with automated workflows and certificate issuance for Windows Hello for Business (WHfB). The DigiCert PKI platform now supports certificate-based authentication at scale for WHfB, enabling passwordless authentication on hybrid Azure AD-joined devices for organizations within the same platform where they manage certificates for their other private certificate use cases. WHfB is a passwordless authentication solution from Microsoft to verify sign-in/login, using strong multi-factor authentication on PCs and mobile devices, and biometric or PIN identity credentials.
SOFTWARE
beincrypto.com

Blockster Ads Introduces Self-Serve Advertising Platform for Crypto Businesses

Just a few days ago, META announced the expansion of their advertising options to include cryptocurrency businesses. However, only those who possess 1 of the 27 eligible regulatory licenses are eligible for placing their ads within the platform, so the majority of those businesses will not qualify. What this means...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Africa
smarteranalyst.com

Dye & Durham Buys TELUS Financial Solutions Business

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Dye & Durham (DND), a provider of cloud-based solutions for legal firms, has announced it has acquired TELUS’ Financial Solutions Business and certain assets of TELUS Corporation (T) for C$500 million. Digital Infrastructure, Technology Solutions. TELUS’ Financial Solutions Business connects all major Canadian...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Google Recommends Swit Collaboration Platform as ‘Innovative Solution’

Swit Technologies Inc., a global enterprise collaboration software company based in San Francisco, has been officially recommended by Google Workspace Marketplace as an innovative solution among new apps. Swit is a comprehensive Work OS suite of collaboration essentials that enhance work efficiency and transparency for organizations of all sizes. Swit...
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

fabric Adds Digital Commerce Leader Prakash Muppirala to Executive Team to Oversee Platform Solutions & Customer Success

Former Restoration Hardware CTO to set vision and strategy and spearhead execution and team development as fabric continues to lead in headless commerce. fabric, a headless commerce platform purpose-built for growth, announced that Prakash Muppirala has joined the company as its first Executive Vice President of Platform Solutions & Customer Success. In this role, Muppirala will own fabric customer experience end-to-end – from platform and solution design to delivery – ensuring customer growth and success as the company accelerates into its next phase of growth. He will report to Umer Sadiq, fabric’s Chief Technology Officer.
BUSINESS
Hartford Business

Protect your retail business with Cox Business Security Solutions.

You’re always thinking about your business, even if you can’t always be there. With Cox Business Security Solutions (CBSS), you can keep an eye on things from your smartphone, tablet or computer. Make sure schedules are on schedule and deliveries are delivered. Get alerts if the cameras pick up unexpected activity or if the system isn’t armed on time at the end of the day.
RETAIL
rubbernews.com

Cabot to sell purification solutions business, focuses on future growth

BOSTON—Cabot Corp. has entered into an agreement to sell its purification solutions business to One Equity Partners, a middle market private equity firm. The transaction is valued at $111 million and is subject to "certain debt-like and other closing adjustments," Cabot said Nov. 26. Cabot's purification solutions business specializes in...
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Digital Banking Provider Bankjoy Introduces Powerful Business Banking Platform

Digital banking provider Bankjoy has announced the launch of its business banking platform, empowering its customers with the best tools to “help attract and drive loyalty among small businesses within their communities.”. Recently surpassing 1 million members with access to its platform, Bankjoy’s virtual banking solutions have experienced significant success....
SMALL BUSINESS
prweek.com

Internal comms platform Staffbase acquires Valo Solutions

CHEMNITZ, GERMANY: Internal communications platform Staffbase has acquired Valo Solutions, an intranet and workplace service provider for Microsoft 365, SharePoint and Microsoft Teams. The deal will create the world's largest internal communications company, the companies said in a statement. Staffbase and Valo users will continue to have access to their...
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Sports platform Sorare taps SEON's fraud prevention solution

France-based fantasy football platform Sorare has selected Hungary-based fraud prevention company SEON to stop fraud within their referral programme and protect NFTs. Sorare will implement SEON’s combination of onboarding monitoring, device fingerprinting, and tailored risk rules to prevent referral fraud and protect their portfolio of NFTs. The company recently received a USD 680 million funding round led by Japan’s SoftBank and uses blockchain technology to transform the online football fandom.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Taylor Daily Press

Microsoft Teams Essentials launched as a standalone solution for small and medium businesses

Microsoft Teams Essentials is a separate Teams solution that doesn’t require you to have a Microsoft 365 subscription. The new service is a direct competitor to Zoom. Who is not interested in Microsoft 365Cloud solutions, but in Teams, can now move to Microsoft Teams Essentials. A separate solution for the well-known telecom platform costs 3.40 € excluding VAT per user per month. For this amount you get:
TECHNOLOGY
thepaypers.com

SunTec Business Solutions to integrate with Mambu's cloud banking

SunTec Business Solutions and Mambu have partnered to integrate its complete revenue management solution with Mambu’s cloud banking platform. As part of this partnership, SunTec’s pricing, billing, and benefits management solutions will be available to banks for seamless integration into the core banking platform. This partnership between Mambu and SunTec...
ECONOMY
mspoweruser.com

Microsoft and KPMG are exploring quantum-inspired solutions for business problems

Microsoft today announced that it is working with KPMG to explore quantum-inspired optimization techniques to solve common business problems. Right now, we don’t have a real quantum computer hardware. But emulating the quantum effects on classical computers has led to the development of quantum-inspired optimization (QIO) algorithms that run on classical hardware for better performance.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

EnGenius Releases Executive-Level Network Management Platform For Large-Scale Businesses

EnGenius Cloud PRO is built for high-density, high demand environments like resorts, universities, luxury condominiums, senior living communities, and distributed enterprise networks. EnGenius Technologies Inc., a worldwide manufacturer of future-proof enterprise networking solutions, announced the release of its EnGenius Cloud PRO network management platform. EnGenius is allowing end-users to test...
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy