WTAMU Communication Disorders Department Wins Recognition

By Editorials
The Amarillo Pioneer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Texas A&M University’s Department of Communication Disorders is one of the best in the state, and its speech-language pathology master’s degree program is one of the best in the nation, according to two independent agencies. Universities.com ranked WT’s communication disorders department at No. 8 in Texas, ahead of...

www.amarillopioneer.com

