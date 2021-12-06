ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE Hall Of Famer Visits Jim Ross And Gives Update On His Condition

Cover picture for the articleAs Jim Ross continues his recovery from skin cancer, he received a visit from an old friend. WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley paid Ross a visit today, and tweeted a picture of the two hanging out at Ross’ house, as well as an optimistic outlook on Ross’ battle....

Tony Smith
3d ago

prayers are with you all the way back to Mid South Wrestling. Don't let it beat you as you are as strong as a grizzly bear protecting her cub

RELATED PEOPLE
