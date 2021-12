The Bank of Canada surprised few at its December policy meeting, suggesting that forward guidance remained in place that hinted at tightening in early-2022. However, in spite of overheating inflation figures and a surprisingly resilient Canadian labor market, the central bank still issued caution with respect to the end of low rates in light of the emergence of the omicron variant and flooding in British Columbia, which threatens to create more supply chain disruptions. From this strategist’s perspective, omicron won’t cause much trouble, and the strength of the Canadian economy will put the BOC in place to raise rates in 1Q’22.

BUSINESS ・ 11 HOURS AGO