There are more than 50 vegan cheese brands on the market right now, which is quite a jump from when Daiya was the only player in town. With artisan vegan cheese, as well as blocks, shreds, wedges, dips and spreads, finding the right vegan cheese for you can be a lot. If you have certain allergies, getting the right vegan cheese for you can be even more work. That’s why we’ve created the Ultimate Guide to Vegan Cheese.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 11 DAYS AGO