The Saginaw Spirit sent a 2022 seventh-round draft pick Tuesday to the Sarnia Sting, obtaining right wing Justin O’Donnell. “As a staff, we are excited to work with Justin and get him in our lineup this weekend,” Saginaw general manager Dave Drinkill said. “He is a player we have followed since his draft year, and we’re looking forward to seeing what he can do for our group with a fresh start here in Saginaw.”

NHL ・ 10 DAYS AGO