AUD/JPY strengthened a tad on Friday amid a more upbeat tone to markets. AUD/JPY appears to be forming a pennant and could break higher towards its 21DMA near 82.00. AUD/JPY strengthened a tad on Friday amid a more upbeat tone to markets. US inflation data didn’t come in quite as high as some had feared it would, spurring a rally in US equities and commodities amid relief that the Fed wouldn’t be under quite so much pressure to rush its monetary tightening. At least, that is what some market commentators said, but the Fed will still be alarmed to see the YoY rate of Consumer Price Inflation hit 6.8%, a four-decade high, and will likely sound hawkish next week.

CURRENCIES ・ 1 DAY AGO