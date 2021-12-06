Our Favorite Christmas Tradition With You Continues

Prentis [Cobb Hale] and I were together for 27 years. I still remember: We spent two Christmases and three New Year’s Eves with other people. Otherwise, he and I were always alone — in our apartment in San Francisco or our ranch in Sonoma. Certain people need people. Prentis and I did not. Our life was just he and I, and our German shepherds at the time. After Prentis died — this February, it was 25 years — no Christmas. When he was alive, Christmas meant everything. It doesn’t mean anything if you don’t have someone you really love. Because it’s just not the same. It was very hard the first few years, to suddenly … being so close to someone, and they’re gone.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO