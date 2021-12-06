ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

Our Favorite Christmas Tradition With You Continues

By Charlie, Debbie
country1037fm.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLong ago, Debbie and I’s relationship with Santa Claus had progressed to such a point that we asked him if we could help with what HAS to be an ongoing problem. What happens if mom...

country1037fm.com

koxe.com

Christmas on the Streets of Los Trece on Dec. 18

Christmas on the Streets of Los Trece will be held Saturday, December 18, from 2:00 pm to 9:00 pm. The event will feature Santa, vendors, food, music and gunfights. Cost is $10 per person but kids 10 and under are admitted free. Los Trece is located at 3901 U.S. Highway 84/183 South in Early.
CELEBRATIONS
Sidney Daily News

In the Christmas spirit

The yard of a house on Timberlea Trail twinkles with Christmas lights, inflatables and the outline of Santa in lights on Wednesday, Dec. 1. There are 22 days until Christmas.
FESTIVAL
Shropshire Star

Santa Safari brings Christmas fun for all the family

But this trip doesn’t just include Santa, there’s also the lions, elephants and giraffes. Oh, and don’t forget the dinosaurs. Santa Safari at West Midland Safari Park never disappoints. What’s better than a safari trip mixed with all the Christmas joy any family could possibly need? Not much, actually. Visitors...
LIFESTYLE
Point Pleasant Register

It’s Christmas time

MASON/NEW HAVEN, W.Va. — From the Biblical nativity scene to “Cousin Eddie,” the miracle of the birth of Baby Jesus to the magic of Santa Claus, entries of all things Christmas made their way to the main streets of Mason and New Haven on Saturday for the annual holiday parades.
MASON, WV
dogster.com

On the Twelfth Fail of Christmas

My German Shepherds, Fritz and Mina, love the holidays. While they’re very intuitive and sensitive, absorbing and reflecting the extra gaiety and joy of the season, they also have been known to land on Santa’s “naughty list.” Here are some of my dogs’ Christmas capers — and some shared by friends, neighbors and family — that might sound all too familiar.
PETS
Food52

Our Favorite Warm, Cozy, Holly (& Jolly) Christmas Traditions

It’s not the bottle brush trees (though they are cute), the glazed ham (though it is tasty), or Mariah Carey (though she is talented) that make Christmas far and away a favorite holiday. It’s not even the hot chocolate (yum) or the presents (it is nice to be thought of)—it’s the traditions we do year after year.
LIFESTYLE
villagerpublishing.com

It’s that magical time of year to celebrate your favorite traditions with the people you love!

This holiday season, Park Meadows – Colorado’s Only Retail Resort, and the state’s largest enclosed shopping center, has several ways to create joyful memories as you shop, explore and dine at the more than 185 fabulous retailers and restaurants! Santa has found time to park his sleigh at Dillard’s Court to receive every child’s Christmas wish lists. His helpers are also standing by ready to capture each special moment with a keepsake photo. On Monday nights, furry friends can strike a pose with the Big Guy to capture a “paw-fect” holiday moment! Santa will be at Park Meadows through Dec. 24. Everyone will have plenty of time to meet him before he heads off to deliver gifts to children around the world!
LIFESTYLE
Mix 103.9

12 Secret Christmas Get-Aways for Mom and Dad Only!

The holiday season can be crazy, fun and a hurly-burly of excitement for all ages, especially for the children. But for Mom and Dad, with trying to keep the house up, working full time, making sure they have all the gifts for the kiddies, decorating the home, etc., well, it can be a bit frazzling too. So here is a list of 12 places we suggest that Mom and Dad go for a secret get-away, no kids, just to recharge their batteries before the big day. Jazz, spas, a romantic sleigh ride, whimsical oddities across Upstate, some iconic museums (during the slow tourist season), etc. All are great places to unwind, even if for a quick overnighter or an afternoon away. And remember, don't tell the kids!
RELATIONSHIPS
Warren Times Observer

Santa joins Christmas Walk

A holidays tradition returned Friday night after a virtual hiatus in 2020 with the Christmas Walk downtown. The event was highlighted by the annual parade which included, in the photos, dance groups, the Warren Area Cacophonic Kazoo Organization and — right at the end — a visit from Santa Claus. That was followed by various events and vendors and visits with Santa on Liberty St. along with events throughout the downtown — live music at the Warren Music Conservatory and a living nativity at First United Methodist Church, among many others.
WARREN, PA
Inyo Register

Bishop Christmas Parade 2021

The Bishop Middle School band entertained the crowd watching the 2021 Bishop Christmas Parade Saturday evening. The parade included vehicles and floats from various organizations and agencies from around the area.
BISHOP, CA
nobhillgazette.com

Not Afraid To Ask: Do You Have A Favorite Holiday Tradition?

Prentis [Cobb Hale] and I were together for 27 years. I still remember: We spent two Christmases and three New Year’s Eves with other people. Otherwise, he and I were always alone — in our apartment in San Francisco or our ranch in Sonoma. Certain people need people. Prentis and I did not. Our life was just he and I, and our German shepherds at the time. After Prentis died — this February, it was 25 years — no Christmas. When he was alive, Christmas meant everything. It doesn’t mean anything if you don’t have someone you really love. Because it’s just not the same. It was very hard the first few years, to suddenly … being so close to someone, and they’re gone.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
harborcountry-news.com

A LOT LIKE CHRISTMAS

Santa Claus was recently spotted in New Troy, Galien and (in his traditional St. Nicholas garb) at The Church of the Mediator in Harbert. A festive Holiday Market also took place Dec. 4 at River Valley Middle/High School.
NEW TROY, MI
Z94

You’ll Never Guess What Oklahoma’s Favorite Christmas Movie Is

It just wouldn't be the holiday season without binge-watching all your favorite Christmas movies and specials, some of them over and over again. It only comes once a year and there's a limited amount of time you can hit play on these festive feel-good films. While we all have our favorites, some are more popular.
OKLAHOMA STATE
thenewera-online.com

Parker ushers in Christmas

The weather was fantastic for Parkers Hometown Christmas events held Saturday, Dec 4. A full day was planned which included shopping, dancing, crafts, food, a light parade and of course Santa and Mrs. Claus. Young and old alike were on hand to usher in Christmas and enjoy 27 floats in the parade. Parker merchants would like to thank everyone who volunteered their time to make the day a success, and also to all who attended the event.
PARKER, SD
Daily Herald

Whirlwind year leaves family in need for Christmas season

Justin, Gwen and their four girls have weathered the storm of illnesses, loss of work, and difficult living conditions, but that has left them with little for Christmas this year. Over the past several months, the family all caught COVID-19 and her husband lost his job, though he just recently...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
thehomeschoolmom.com

Our No-Matter-What Holiday Tradition

This post was originally published as the introduction to an issue of TheHomeSchoolMom newsletter. Sign up here and get access to subscriber exclusive resources. I’m no holiday goddess, and I’ve never even minded who knows it. My husband has usually been the force behind getting the Christmas tree and even decorating it. He has always done a lot of our gift shopping, especially during the years we hoped to surprise our kids with the one hard-to-find item they hoped for.
CELEBRATIONS
guideposts.org

One Family’s Christmas Miracle

It was almost Christmas of 1985—my wife Elba and I had been married for four years, and our daughter Christine was three and a half years old. Our second child, Paul, had just been born a month earlier. He was a seven-month preemie with significant urological problems and an essentially non-functioning kidney. When his condition was diagnosed during the fifth month of Elba’s pregnancy, he was given a 50 percent chance of survival. Doctors monitored his condition in his mother’s womb until there was no other choice but for Elba to be induced into labor.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
vivaglammagazine.com

Christmas Is Around The Corner: Here Are Our Favorite Green And Red Combos

Throughout this festive period, there are several events to enjoy, particularly Christmas-related events, with the green and red color combo. Of course, you want to appear fashionable for each celebration. Choosing your Christmas party outfits has never been more fascinating, with an infinite array of events, each needing a distinct dress code.
BEAUTY & FASHION

