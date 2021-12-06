ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Pearl Harbor: ‘Remember our heroes’

By Letters editor
Seattle Times
 4 days ago

Eighty years ago, 15 of our nation’s highest awards for valor were awarded, 10 posthumously, to sailors in the U.S. Navy. Almost all had to do with saving others’ lives. Chief Water Tender Peter Tomich’s Medal...

KCEN

80 years later | Remembering the attack on Pearl Harbor

WACO, Texas — It has been 80 years since the deadly attack on Pearl Harbor that pulled the United States into World War II. It was a day that saw 2,403 Americans die when the Japanese bombed the Naval Shipyard in Hawaii. One day after the attack, the US declared...
WACO, TX
MilitaryTimes

Remains of US soldier killed in Korean War identified

HARTFORD, Conn. — Beverly Guliuzza was overcome with a mix of shock, sadness and relief when military officials told her they had identified the remains of her brother, Benjamin Bazzell, an Army corporal who went missing in action during the Korean War in 1950 when she was just 12.
WSPA 7News

U.S. Army Ranger from Summerville, killed while serving in Afghanistan, to be awarded Medal of Honor

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A U.S. Army Ranger from Summerville – who was killed while serving in Afghanistan back in 2018 – is expected to be honored by President Joe Biden. The Washington Post reported on Wednesday that three soldiers, including Sgt. First Class Christopher Celiz, of Summerville, will be presented Medals of Honor posthumously […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
Fox News

Navy destroyer second-in-command relieved of duty over refusal to take COVID-19 vaccine

A top-ranking officer for U.S. Navy destroyer USS Winston S. Churchill was relieved of duty Friday night over his refusal to take the COVID-19 vaccine. Speaking to Fox News national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin, a senior US Navy official familiar with the situation said Commander Lucian Kins, the Arleigh Burke-class Navy ship's number-two officer, refused to get vaccinated or tested.
WTRF- 7News

Dole honored at National Cathedral, World War II memorial

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bob Dole was honored Friday at Washington National Cathedral as top leaders from both parties gathered to display the kind of bipartisanship now rare in modern government, a tribute to the longtime Kansas senator’s ability to practice bare-knuckle politics without losing an overriding sense of civility. Senator Bob Dole passes away at age 98 […]
thedrive

The Navy's $9B Stealthy Super Destroyer Is Covered In Rust

The controversial futuristic warship looked less than gleaming as it pulled into San Diego Bay recently. The Navy's first of just three DDG-1000 destroyers, USS Zumwalt, continues its testing and training work off Southern California. The ship, which was commissioned five years ago, has been coming and going from San Diego Bay regularly for years now. The second ship in this small class of highly advanced warships, USS Michael Mansoor (DDG-1001), has also joined Zumwalt in San Diego for its own outfitting and trials. It is hoped that Zumwalt will be able to deploy in the not-so-distant future, but the futuristic warship looked less than gleaming recently, with some of its radar-absorbent tiles deeply discolored and rust streaking down its convex tumblehome hull.
