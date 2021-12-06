ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Wick Creator Working on Battle Chasers TV Series

By Ryan Leston
IGN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a 20-year hiatus, Battle Chasers is making its long-awaited return with a new comic and a new, live-action TV series. Deadline has revealed that John Wick creator Derek Kolstad is working on a new Battle Chasers TV show for Alcon Entertainment. “As a storyteller — as well as...

