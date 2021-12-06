ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AeroVironment FQ2 2022 Earnings Preview

By Pranav Ghumatkar
Seekingalpha.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th, after market close. The...

seekingalpha.com

Seekingalpha.com

EPAM Systems jumps 8% on move to S&P 500

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) is up 7.7% on news that it's joining the S&P 500. The IT company is replacing Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU), which is set to be acquired by Canadian Pacific Railway Limited. The move is effective before the open of trading on Tuesday, Dec. 14. EPAM recently acquired...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Thor EPS beats by $1.15, beats on revenue

Revenue of $3.95B (+55.5% Y/Y) beats by $490M. "Our first quarter financial and operational performance was a phenomenal start to our fiscal 2022 year. As we look ahead, we expect continued supply chain constraints, logistical challenges and cost pressures. However, as we have consistently demonstrated, we also expect to continue to excel at our top and bottom lines. We remain steadfastly focused on the execution of our strategic plan while we continue our realization of operational excellence as we strive to meet the strong consumer demand for our products. Through continued strategic operational execution, the integration of our recent acquisitions, our positive outlook for the RV industry and with record backlog levels providing visibility beyond this fiscal year, we are confident that fiscal year 2022 will be another year of meaningful growth for THOR," said Bob Martin, President and CEO of THOR Industries..
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

What 14 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Stitch Fix

Within the last quarter, Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 14 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Stitch Fix. The company has an average price target of $34.57 with a high of $70.00 and a low of $14.00.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Agrify inks binding LOI to acquire PurePressure for $9M

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY) has signed a binding letter of intent to acquire Denver based PurePressure, the leader in solventless extraction and advanced ice water hash processing in the cannabis and hemp industry. Pursuant to the deal, Agrify expects to bolster its rapidly expanding extraction division by adding best-in-class solutions to...
BUSINESS
#Aerovironment#Eps Estimate
Seekingalpha.com

Brown-Forman misses on revenue and earnings, raises FY outlook

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.A) reports FQ2 net sales of $994M (+1%), misses by $46M, and EPS of $0.49, misses by $0.04. Brown-Forman has been hit by global supply chain disruptions, including glass supply. The company expects supply chain disruptions to persist throughout the fiscal year, but believes the impact will become less significant in the second half of the year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Dave & Buster's Enter Q3 Earnings

Dave & Buster's Enter (NASDAQ:PLAY) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Dave & Buster's Enter beat estimated earnings by 75%, reporting an EPS of $0.21 versus an estimate of $0.12, which surprised analysts. Revenue...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: ReneSola Q3 Earnings

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ReneSola missed estimated earnings by 50%, reporting an EPS of $0.02 versus an estimate of $0.04, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $5,791,000 from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Street.Com

GameStop Earnings Preview: Here Are the Must-Know Stock Levels

GameStop (GME) - Get GameStop Corp. Class A Report has been the meme-stock and short-squeeze leader after the videogame retailer erupted higher a year ago. Since then, the stock has tended to tread water, erupt and then pull back. With earnings on deck for Wednesday after the close, it’s sure...
GRAPEVINE, TX
MarketWatch

McKesson stock jumps after profit outlook raised, $4 billion boost to buyback program

Shares of McKesson Corp. hiked up 1.1% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the health care supply and retail pharmacy company raised its full-year profit outlook and announced a $4 billion boost to its share repurchase program. The company now expects fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $22.35 to $22.95, up from previous guidance of $21.95 to $22.55, to reflect an additional 40 cents per share related to the U.S. government's COVID-19 vaccine distribution program. That compares with the current FactSet EPS consensus for fiscal 2022 of $22.32. The company also announced a new $4.0 billion increase to its stock buyback program. The increase alone represents nearly 12% of the company's market capitalization of $34.29 billion as of Tuesday's close. The stock has rallied 8.9% over the past three months, while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF has slipped 2.4% and the S&P 500 has tacked on 3.8%.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Price To Earnings Ratio Insights For Zoetis

In the current session, Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) is trading at $229.83, after a 1.83% increase. Over the past month, the stock increased by 6.13%, and in the past year, by 45.36%. With performance like this, long-term shareholders are optimistic but others are more likely to look into the price-to-earnings ratio to see if the stock might be overvalued.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Campbell Soup: Q1 Earnings Insights

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 07:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Campbell Soup beat estimated earnings by 9.88%, reporting an EPS of $0.89 versus an estimate of $0.81, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
pulse2.com

Photronics Stock (PLAB): Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) increased by over 19% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) increased by over 19% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to the company’s results for its full-year and fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 ended October 31, 2021.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why AeroVironment Stock Bounced Right Back Today

Shares of defense contractor AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) are acting kind of funny today. Barely 24 hours after reporting a big sales miss for its fiscal second-quarter 2022 -- and promising to keep on missing sales estimates all year long -- AV stock is bouncing back from the 27.5% loss it suffered yesterday.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Price Over Earnings Overview: Spire

In the current market session, Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) is trading at $63.11, after a 0.16% gain. However, over the past month, the stock fell by 0.09%, and in the past year, by 2.74%. Shareholders might be interested in knowing whether the stock is undervalued, even if the company is performing up to par in the current session.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Photronics Shares Pop On Q4 Beat, Robust Q1 Outlook

Photronics Inc (NASDAQ: PLAB) reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 21% year-on-year to $181.3 million, beating the consensus of $175 million. Segments: Integrated circuit (IC) revenue grew 18% Y/Y to $125.4 million. Flat-panel display (FPD) revenue increased 29% Y/Y to $55.8 million. Margin: The gross margin expanded 729 bps to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) shares rose 64.35% to $3.21 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 158.3 million shares is 215098.58% of Energy Focus's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $16.3 million. Quest Resource Holding (NASDAQ:QRHC) shares...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Brown-Forman Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates

Brown-Forman Corp (NYSE: BF-A) reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 1% year-on-year, to $994 million, missing the analyst consensus of $1.05 billion. EPS of $0.49 missed the analyst consensus of $0.52. The gross margin expanded 30 basis points Y/Y to 59.3%. The operating margin contracted 120 basis points to 32.3%,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Prometheus Biosciences

Within the last quarter, Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Prometheus Biosciences has an average price target of $43.4 with a high of $50.00 and a low of $35.00.
STOCKS

