ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Dermody Properties Grants a $25,000 Annual Thanksgiving Capstone Award to the Food Bank of Northern Nevada

By Chrisie Yabu
nevadabusiness.com
 1 day ago

RENO, Nev. – Dermody Properties, a national private equity real estate investment, development and management company focused exclusively on the logistics real estate sector, has announced the recipients of its annual Dermody Properties Thanksgiving Capstone Award. The Food Bank of Northern Nevada (FBNN) will receive $25,000 to support several programs including...

www.nevadabusiness.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Biden says U.S. will not unilaterally send troops to defend Ukraine

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden said Wednesday that he was not considering unilaterally sending U.S. troops to Ukraine, a day after he met virtually with Russian President Vladimir Putin. "We have a moral obligation and a legal obligation to our NATO allies," Biden said, adding that the obligation did...
MILITARY
NBC News

Congress hatches novel plan to lift debt ceiling with only Democratic votes

WASHINGTON — Congressional leaders are hatching a complicated plan to lift the debt limit this month with only Democratic votes in the Senate, three sources told NBC News. The strategy, which remains fluid, is a product of negotiations between Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., that would tie it to a non-controversial Medicare bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Austin, NV
State
California State
State
Nevada State
Reno, NV
Business
State
Texas State
Local
Nevada Business
City
Reno, NV
Reno, NV
Society
Local
Nevada Society
Local
Nevada Government
Reno, NV
Government
NBC News

Pfizer says booster dose of vaccine protects against omicron variant

A booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine appears to provide strong protection against the omicron variant, the companies announced Wednesday. They said a third dose of their vaccine provides a similar level of neutralizing antibodies to omicron, comparable to two doses against the original coronavirus and other variants that have emerged.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
CNN

America's job openings jumped to 11 million in October

New York (CNN Business) — American companies' search for workers didn't get any easier this fall. In October, the nation's available jobs unexpectedly rose to 11 million, new data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed Wednesday. Even though that was short of the 11.1 million high from July,...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Insecurity#Thanksgiving#Real Estate#Charity#Dermody Properties Grants#Fbnn#Mobile Harvest#Feeding America
NBC News

Japanese tycoon takes off for International Space Station

MOSCOW — A Japanese billionaire and his producer rocketed to space Wednesday as the first self-paying space tourists in more than a decade. Fashion tycoon Yusaku Maezawa and producer Yozo Hirano, who plans to film his mission, blasted off for the International Space Station in a Russian Soyuz spacecraft along with Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy