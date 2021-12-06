Browns legend Bill Glass passes away at age of 86

The Cleveland Browns lost another one of their legends with the passing of defensive end Bill Glass at the age of 86. Glass passed away on Sunday.

Glass played seven seasons with the Browns after being acquired in 1962 in a trade with the Detroit Lions. Glass was a key member of the team’s defense when they won the NFL Championship in 1964.

A four-time Pro Bowl player in Cleveland, Glass created havoc rushing the passer. The NFL did not officially count sacks during his playing days but Glass’ ability to impact the quarterback was quite clear.

Recently, Pro Football Reference has taken to gathering sack data from the past, including Glass’. According to their data, the Browns star had 77.5 sacks with the team including an impressive 16.5 in 14 games back in 1965.

Cause of death was not known at the time of publication.

Browns Wire sends condolences to Glass’ family and friends.