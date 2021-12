Lower East Side news and notes from the past week:. –The East Side Coastal Resiliency Project was supposed to be a collaborative planning triumph, uniting the neighborhood’s many constituencies and city government. A deep dive in the Times looks into what went wrong. For starters, the de Blasio administration’s decision to change the plan behind closed doors, “caused a legitimacy crisis. Residents felt bamboozled. The whole consulting process suddenly seemed like a sham.” Today, the community is divided and the continuing debate raises the question of, “whose voice is most essential and should be heard in the community process.” [The New York Times]

