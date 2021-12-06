ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Cure announce 2022 tour dates (EU & UK)

Punknews.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cure have announced Europe and UK tour dates for 2022. The band...

www.punknews.org

stereoboard.com

Crawlers Add New Dates To Spring UK Tour

Crawlers have added four new dates to their debut tour. The Liverpool alt-rockers have confirmed an extra hometown show at The Arts Club on March 24, a gig in Leeds on April 1, a second night in London on April 7, and a stop in Birmingham on April 10. Tickets go on general sale at 9am on December 3.
Kerrang

Softcult share new single Perfect Blue, announce UK tour dates

Softcult have shared a brand-new single and video, Perfect Blue, and announced several UK tour dates. The Canadian duo – twin sisters Mercedes Arn-Horn (vocals/guitar) and Phoenix Arn-Horn (vocals/drums) – will be releasing upcoming EP Year Of The Snake on February 8 via Easy Life, with Perfect Blue giving fans another taste of what to expect.
Punknews.org

Divided Heaven: “Beginning of the End”

Singer/songwriter Divided Heaven have released another track off of his upcoming album titled Oblivion. The track is called Beginning of the End, the track was produced by Frank Turner. The track is streaming over at Under the Radar Magazine, click here to check it out. Oblivion will be out on February 4th through A-F Records (US/CA) & Gunner Records (UK and EU).
Person
Simon Gallup
Punknews.org

Comeback Kid releases “Crossed” video

Comeback Kid have released a video for their new song "Crossed". The song features Joe Duplantier of Gojira and is off their upcoming album Heavy Steps out January 21 via Nuclear Blast and New Damage Records. The band will be touring the US with No Warning, Zulu and Scowl starting next week. They will also be touring Europe and the UK in 2022 and touring Ontario and Western Canada with Cancer Bats in spring 2022. Comeback Kid released Outsider in 2017. Check out the video below.
Punknews.org

Hot Water Music announce Canadian shows

Hot Water Music has announced Canadian tour dates for April 2022. They will be playing with The Menzingers, Oso Oso, and Sincere Engineer (who recently announced their North American tour together) on select dates. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 3. Hot Water Music will be releasing their album Feel The Void on March 18, 2022 and will be touring the US and Europe in 2022. The band released their EP Shake Up the Shadows in 2019. Check out the dates below.
Punknews.org

Frank Turner announces European tour

Frank Turner has announced European tour dates for spring 2022. Pet Needs will be playing support on all dates. Frank Turner will be releasing FTHC on February 11 and will be touring the UK this winter. He last released No Man’s Land in 2019. Check out the dates below.
NME

Brian Wilson postpones UK dates, announces US co-headline tour with Chicago

Brian Wilson has postponed his forthcoming UK tour dates due to COVID restrictions, and announced a co-headlining US run with Chicago. The former Beach Boys frontman was set to head out on the UK leg of his Good Vibrations Greatest Hits Tour, which sees him playing with former bandmates Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin, in the summer of 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Punknews.org

Green Day release “Waiting (BBC Live Session)”

Green Day have released a video for the BBC live version of "Waiting". The song was recorded in 2001 and is off their upcoming live album The BBC Sessions due out December 10. Green Day will be touring Europe and the UK with the Hella Mega Tour in 2022 and released Father of All Motherfuckers in 2020. Check out the video below.
NME

Eskimo Callboy apply to represent Germany at Eurovision 2022

Metalcore band Eskimo Callboy have applied to be the German entry at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest. After Italy’s Måneskin emerged victorious at the 2021 event, next year’s Eurovision will be held in Turin. As planning for next year’s contest gets underway, Eskimo Callboy have shared an...
Punknews.org

Turnstile adds additional dates to their European tour

Baltimore based hardcore punksTurnstile announced the addition of a few more dates to their already announced 2022 European tour. They have also announced that Chubby and the Gang will be joining them on tour for this run. Turnstile released Glow On and Chubby and The Gang released The Mutt's Nuts in 2021.
Punknews.org

Mikey Erg to release UK version of self-titled album

In an homage to The Clash self-titled, Mikey Erg is released a "UK version" of his self-titled record. The new version has an extra song, tweaked artwork, a new song order and some new mixes. The album is out December 17 via Brassneck Records. The USA version was released earlier this year n Rad Girlfriend Records.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Punknews.org

City and Colour reschedule Canadian show dates

City and Colour have announced Dallas Green will be pushing back his solo Montreal and Toronto dates till February 2022 due to Covid. See below to see the announcement. City and Colour last released A Pill for Loneliness in 2019.
Punknews.org

Steve Ignorant releases live album of Crass songs

Steve Ignorant of Crass has released a new live album. It's called Live In Notts 2021 and it was recorded September 24, 2021 at the Old Coal Store in Nottingham. The set find Steve and his band performing an all Crass set. They stated: "The pandemic had meant that the band couldn’t meet to perform so all rehearsals were conducted via Zoom, so the purpose of this show was to act as a live rehearsal in front of a small audience before performing to a much larger audience the following night at North East Calling in Newcastle-upon-Tyne. Other shows were planned but lockdown restrictions had resulted in these being re-arranged several times and delayed until 2022. The show was recorded and the band were so pleased with the performance that they decided to release it." That's out via Overground Records in the UK. You can see the track list below.
ledger.news

MercyMe Announces Sprint 2022 inhale (exhale) Tour

Stockton, CA (November 26, 2021) – GRAMMY® nominated, multiple American Music Award, Billboard Music Award and Dove Award-winning band MercyMe has announce dates for their spring 20022 inhale (exhale) tour. The tour will kick off in Nashville, TN and wrap up in Houston, TX but not before making a stop in Stockton, CA on March 31.
Telegraph

Why we shunned France and chose Britain – migrants in their own words

Endless questions have been asked since the freezing waters of the English Channel claimed the lives of 27 people last Wednesday afternoon, in what is thought to be the biggest loss of life since the migrant crisis began. Perhaps one of the most pertinent is what persuades desperate people to...
aquariumdrunkard.com

The Cure :: Carnage Visors (Film, 1981)

Released in 1981, the 28 minute instrumental piece “Carnage Visors” was originally conceived as the score to filmmaker Ric Gallup’s (brother of the Cure’s Simon Gallup) animated short of the same name. The piece was used in lieu of an opening band during the Cure’s 1981 tour in support of the group’s Faith lp. The film has since disappeared, the only known copies belonging to Robert Smith, Gallup, and Cure’s Lol Tolhurst. The following video features 35 seconds of Gallup’s original film (beginning at 27:24), the preceding footage fanmade. As for the music, haunting, primal Cure.
