The Cure announce 2022 tour dates (EU & UK)

Released in 1981, the 28 minute instrumental piece “Carnage Visors” was originally conceived as the score to filmmaker Ric Gallup’s (brother of the Cure’s Simon Gallup) animated short of the same name. The piece was used in lieu of an opening band during the Cure’s 1981 tour in support of the group’s Faith lp. The film has since disappeared, the only known copies belonging to Robert Smith, Gallup, and Cure’s Lol Tolhurst. The following video features 35 seconds of Gallup’s original film (beginning at 27:24), the preceding footage fanmade. As for the music, haunting, primal Cure.
