Apple sues to stop developers from telling users about alternate off-device payment methods

Apple leveled up its Mac game in 2021 by adding its M1 chips to new devices and introducing the M1 Pro and Max chips to its users. In 2022, even more Macs, like the Mac Pro, may get the Apple silicon treatment and receive the next generation of M-series chips (perhaps an M2?). Users can also likely expect a lower-cost, 5G-powered iPhone SE, a new Apple Watch, the iPhone 14 and maybe even some AR glasses. Computerworld executive editor Ken Mingis and Macworld executive editor Michael Simon join Juliet to discuss what business users and consumers alike can expect from Apple in 2022 and if the company can maintain its 2021 momentum in the new year.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 3 DAYS AGO